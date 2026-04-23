A widening case at Tata Consultancy Services Nashik unit involves serious allegations of sexual harassment and religious coercion. Victims described a toxic environment where complaints were ignored and official passwords were kept in obscene language.

Fresh allegations in the widening sexual harassment and religious coercion case at Tata Consultancy Services’ Nashik unit have revealed disturbing claims about the workplace culture inside the office, with one victim alleging that internal system passwords were stored using “obscene language” during the period of alleged abuse. The latest testimony has intensified scrutiny of the company’s handling of repeated complaints and the conduct of senior employees now under investigation.

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The woman, who recently recorded her statement before the Women’s Commission, alleged that she faced repeated mental harassment, vulgar conversations and inappropriate conduct from one of the accused, identified as Raza Rafiq Memon, from the time she joined the Nashik BPO unit for training. According to her account, she was frequently called into a cabin under work-related pretexts and subjected to offensive remarks that crossed professional boundaries. She also claimed that comments were made that hurt her religious beliefs.

Among the most shocking allegations was her claim that official passwords used inside the office were maintained in “obscene language,” reflecting what she described as a deeply toxic atmosphere that normalised humiliation and misconduct. Investigators are now examining whether the claim points to a larger pattern of inappropriate behaviour that went unchecked within the unit for years.

The woman said that when she first raised concerns with her reporting manager, her complaints were ignored. Instead of intervention, she alleged that the situation worsened. Soon after, two other employees allegedly began digitally stalking her and spreading rumours about her inside the office. Those actions, she said, created a hostile environment that left her isolated at work.

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The broader case first surfaced after another employee accused colleague Danish Sheikh of establishing a physical relationship with her after allegedly promising marriage while concealing that he was already married. Police later said multiple women came forward with similar accounts of mental and sexual harassment involving several staff members across the Nashik office between 2022 and 2026.

A contractual employee who spoke earlier about the case told investigators that the behaviour was not isolated. “They used to say, ‘Go make Hindu girls your girlfriends and marry them’. They used to say ‘convert your religion’ and used to talk about their religion,” he alleged while describing what he claimed was a pattern inside the office.

Another former employee also described a troubling workplace atmosphere, saying, “All the accused, especially their manner of communication, were completely vulgar. Girls were called to the TL desk and subjected to obscene language unimaginable in any professional or commercial office.”

Police have so far arrested seven employees, including six men and one woman from the HR department. Investigators are examining nine separate complaints, including allegations of molestation, stalking, workplace intimidation and attempted religious coercion. Several of the accused have been suspended as the investigation continues.

The case has now triggered a wider debate about workplace safety in India’s corporate sector, particularly around whether internal complaint systems are functioning effectively. Questions are also being raised over whether earlier warnings were overlooked, allowing the alleged misconduct to continue for years before victims felt able to come forward.

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