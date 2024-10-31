Taxi scam in Bengaluru? Man claims passengers forced to pay extra fare mid-trip; Internet reacts; see post

Shivam Sourav Jha, a user on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) shared an instance, claiming that his friend was allegedly made to pay the extra fare, mid-trip, by a cab driver while she was in a hurry.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Oct 31, 2024, 8:00 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 31, 2024, 8:00 AM IST

Are cab drivers in Bengaluru scamming hurried passengers especially women? Shivam Sourav Jha, a user on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) shared an instance, claiming that his friend was allegedly made to pay the extra fare, mid-trip, by a cab driver while she was in a hurry. Sharing a thread of X, Shivam alleged that these cab drivers would stop at the petrol pump and demand the customers to pay for the fuel- particularly those racing against the clock to catch a flight.

Narrating the incident, Shivam wrote, "So folks here is a new scam going in Bengaluru by our beloved cab drivers when going to airport (with girls specially). They stop vehicle midway citing no fuel and ask you to pay at petrol pump saying 1100 is shown I would need only 1000."

Elaborating further, he wrote, "If you refuse to pay they would say I won't move, it's midway your flight will be missed so you pay. They take the shortcut from inner road from that point avoiding toll." He added, "Since no toll passed your effective would be 800, but you paid 1000 already. Where is 200? No he won’t pay it back."

Also read: Bengaluru auto driver returns woman's lost Gold chain; Internet applauds his heartwarming gesture (WATCH)

The distressing episode reportedly occurred on October 28, marking the second time Jha’s friend faced similar treatment. The post quickly struck a chord, drawing responses from countless users who shared comparable experiences with Bengaluru’s cab drivers.

One user confirmed, “This has happened to me as well."

Another added, "Better use metro or bus service for airport. Cabs are always shady."

Another noted, "I booked Uber Go and driver asked me to pay ₹200 over and above the fare for AC. He said for AC, book Premier."

Some even critiqued popular ride-hailing platforms, claiming that, “Rapido as an aggregator too plays stupid games... Once it showed 1000 to me. Driver asked how much did it show, and said u need to pay that much only... When we reached airport it showed 800 something. He started abusing when I said it showed 800."

