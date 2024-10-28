Bengaluru auto driver returns woman's lost Gold chain; Internet applauds his heartwarming gesture (WATCH)

In Bengaluru, auto driver Girish returned a passenger’s lost gold chain, winning admiration across social media. Chitra, the passenger, shared a viral video expressing her gratitude, and auto service Nagara praised his honesty, noting how their system could assist in such situations.

Bengaluru auto driver returns woman's lost Gold chain; Internet applauds his heartwarming gesture
In a touching incident from Bengaluru, an auto driver named Girish went out of his way to return a gold chain lost by a passenger during her ride. The passenger, Chitra, expressed her gratitude by sharing a video on social media, which quickly went viral and captured the hearts of many. 

Chitra, who leads the Taliru Foundation that trains women in auto-rickshaw driving, recounted the story in the video. She shared, “After coming to Bengaluru from Mysuru, I realized my gold chain was missing. I was surprised when Girish showed up at my door with the chain. Drivers with such honesty and dedication are truly uncommon.”

Bengaluru auto driver pastes 'Learn Kannada' poster inside vehicle, lists common greetings. Here's why |WATCH

The video has since received widespread appreciation, with numerous social media users applauding Girish's integrity. Auto aggregator service Nagara Metered Auto also highlighted Girish’s gesture in a post on X (formerly Twitter). They mentioned that their system collects passenger contact information for safety, which could have made Girish’s search easier. "At Nagara, we could have helped Girish find Chitra’s home more easily," the company posted. "Our system keeps passenger phone numbers, helping drivers return lost items."

The response to Girish’s actions has been overwhelmingly positive, with comments flooding social media. One user commented, "Respect to such auto drivers who bring honesty and sincerity to their profession." Another user shared, "Hats off to this person," while a third expressed gratitude for people like Girish, adding, "May God bless Girish, and his family for his honesty."

