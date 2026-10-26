Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces extensive infrastructure upgrades for Tatanagar station, including platform expansion and Vande Bharat maintenance facilities to boost connectivity and industrial development in Jharkhand.

Tatanagar to Become a Major Railway Hub

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): In a major boost to rail connectivity and industrial logistics in Jharkhand, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday shared details of extensive infrastructure projects underway to transform Tatanagar into a major railway hub, including multi-line track expansions, world-class station redevelopment, and maintenance facilities for Vande Bharat trains.

Highlighting the scope of the development, the Railway Minister stated that the redevelopment of Tatanagar station will significantly enhance its terminal capacity, bridge connectivity between both sides of the city, and facilitate the launch of additional train services in the future.

Station Redevelopment and Capacity Building

Under the comprehensive station redevelopment blueprint, the number of platforms at Tatanagar is proposed to be increased from five to nine. The revamp includes new station buildings, an air concourse, circulating areas, and parking facilities, which are being developed at both the northern and southern ends of the station. Additionally, to enhance yard capacity, there is a proposal to construct four additional loop lines in the UP grid along with three new platforms.

Infrastructure and Multi-Tracking Projects

To decongest traffic and improve sectional speeds, extensive multi-tracking projects are being executed across the region. Construction of a third line on the Adityapur–Tatanagar–Salgajhari section is underway, while plans are in place to develop third and fourth line projects on the Sini–Kandra and Chandil–Gamharia sections. Approval has also been granted for the construction of third and fourth lines on the Chandil–Kandra section. The third line on the Rajkharsawan–Dangoaposi section has already been commissioned.

Vande Bharat Services and Regional Connectivity

Plans have also been formulated to establish Tatanagar as a major hub for Vande Bharat services. There is a proposal to develop the necessary infrastructure for a coaching depot, including maintenance facilities for Vande Bharat trains, for which the approval process is currently underway. Furthermore, the construction of ROBs (Road Over Bridges) and RUBs (Road Under Bridges) in the area, along with the development of a new railway station at Sundarnagar near Tatanagar, is being carried out.

In this context, the inaugural special service of the Santragachi–Khatipura Express was flagged off today, October 26, 2026, to provide passengers with better rail connectivity by linking Tatanagar to North India and Rajasthan. This service will strengthen connectivity among major cities, including Tatanagar, Ranchi, Daltonganj, Sasaram, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Agra, and Khatipura.

According to the Ministry, the enhanced rail infrastructure is poised to provide a substantial impetus to industrial development, freight transit, employment generation, educational accessibility, and pilgrimage tourism across Tatanagar and its adjoining regions in Jharkhand. (ANI)

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