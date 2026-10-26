A Telangana woman was allegedly cheated of Rs 4.5 lakh by a man promising a government job. The accused reportedly took her to a resort, sexually assaulted her, and threw her out of a moving car, prompting a police investigation into the case.

Telangana Man Accused of Fraud and Assault

Medchal-Malkajgiri (Telangana) [India], October 26 (ANI): The Ghatkesar police in Telangana registered a case against a man for allegedly duping a 30-year-old woman of Rs 4.5 lakh on the false promise of securing her a government job. He allegedly also sexually assaulted her at a resort and subsequently pushed her out of a moving vehicle on a highway, police officials said on Monday.

According to the complaint, the accused, identified as Jaganmohan, a resident of Bhuvanagiri, came into contact with the victim over the phone approximately four months ago. The accused allegedly claimed that he worked at the Bhuvanagiri Municipal Office and lured her with an offer of employment in the office, claiming that a payment of Rs 5 lakh had to be made to a senior officer to secure the position. Believing the claim, the woman agreed to pay the sum and managed to arrange Rs 4.5 lakh.

Details of the Alleged Incident

On October 26, the accused arrived in a car at Ratnadeep in Mallapur to pick her up, claiming he was driving her to the Bhuvanagiri Municipal Office. En route, the accused allegedly took the cash from her and kept it inside the vehicle's dashboard. However, instead of heading towards the municipal office, he diverted the vehicle to Sreenidhi Resort in Aushapur, telling her that the senior official was waiting in a room inside the premises.

Assault and Criminal Act

Inside the resort room, the accused allegedly assaulted her physically and sexually. When the victim questioned him and insisted on meeting the official, he allegedly abused her, forcibly pushed her back into the car, and later pushed her out of the moving vehicle on the highway before speeding away. Based on the victim's complaint, the Ghatkesar police have registered a case under relevant sections of the law. Investigation into the matter is underway, and further details are awaited. (ANI)