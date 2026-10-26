Assam Skill Minister Biswajit Daimary awarded 37 students who finished their first month of vocational training. The students will now undergo 11 months of hospitality training at Barbeque Nation to earn a Diploma in Guest Service Management.

Assam Minister Reviews Vocational Training Progress

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 26 (ANI): Assam Minister for Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship Biswajit Daimary on Monday visited the training centre of SIBIN Learning Cart Private Limited (SLCPL), located at Beltola Tinali, Guwahati, coinciding with the successful completion of one month of institutional training by the first batch of students under the GHH programme of SLCPL.

During the visit, the Minister distributed certificates to 37 students from Tamulpur constituency who have completed the one-month institutional training and are now set to proceed to Kolkata for the next phase of their training. The students will undergo 11 months of On-the-Job Training (OJT) at Barbeque Nation, along with a stipend, gaining practical experience in the hospitality industry. Upon successful completion of the OJT period, the students will be awarded a Diploma in Guest Service Management, equipping them with industry-relevant skills and improving their prospects for career opportunities in the hospitality sector.

Focus on Industry-Ready Skills

The programme integrates diploma education with practical industry exposure, enabling students to gain hands-on experience in a professional work environment. It aims to bridge the gap between classroom learning and industry requirements while enhancing the employability of young people through structured training and workplace experience.

Minister Encourages Youth Professional Development

The Minister interacted with the students and encouraged them to make the most of this opportunity to gain practical industry experience. He emphasised the importance of discipline, dedication and continuous learning in building successful careers, urging the students to acquire the necessary skills and professional values to enhance their employability. Daimary highlighted the importance of bridging the gap between formal education and industry requirements. He stated that initiatives combining institutional training with On-the-Job Training and internship opportunities could play a significant role in equipping young people with practical skills and preparing them for the job market. (ANI)

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