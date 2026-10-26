Andhra Pradesh intensifies preparations for Cyclone Arnab, deploying NDRF teams and evacuating vulnerable areas. The government is coordinating relief efforts across 16 districts to prioritize public safety and minimize potential damage.

Cyclone Preparedness and Emergency Response

The Andhra Pradesh government has stepped up its preparedness to tackle Cyclone Arnab, with a primary focus on preventing loss of life and minimising property damage. Various departments are coordinating precautionary measures, evacuation plans and emergency response operations to address the anticipated impact of the cyclone.

According to the release, Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) Secretary Bhaskar Katamneni and CEO Prakhar Jain are continuously reviewing cyclone preparedness measures and coordinating with officials from various departments. Officials are regularly briefing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on the precautionary measures being implemented and the overall preparedness to manage the cyclone.

Deployment and Evacuation Strategies

As part of the emergency response arrangements, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed across 11 districts. Authorities have initiated evacuation measures in low-lying and vulnerable areas to shift residents to safer locations. Educational institutions in cyclone-affected areas have also been declared closed as a precautionary measure, as per the release.

According to preliminary assessments, the cyclone is expected to have a significant impact across 16 districts, covering 2,460 revenue villages and 92 urban areas. To facilitate coordinated relief operations, authorities have identified 1,763 cyclone shelters and established 2,907 control rooms at district and mandal levels. A total of 3,185 nodal officers have been appointed to coordinate relief and emergency response activities. Evacuation arrangements are also being undertaken across 2,107 Swarna Grama and Swarna Ward units.

Safety Measures for Coastal Areas and Fishing Communities

As a precautionary measure, beaches have been closed to the public, while movement on coastal roads is scheduled to be suspended from Tuesday afternoon. The authorities have taken precautionary measures to protect the fishing community. All fishermen who had ventured into the sea have reportedly returned home, and all 30,043 fishing boats have been secured at harbours to minimise the risk of damage from adverse weather conditions, as per the release.

According to the release, special arrangements have been made to ensure the availability of medical services in cyclone-prone areas. To prevent drinking water shortages, 2,613 emergency water tankers have been kept ready for deployment wherever required. Fire and emergency services personnel have also been positioned to promptly remove fallen trees and clear roads, facilitating the movement of emergency vehicles and the restoration of connectivity in affected areas.

The government is closely monitoring the evolving situation, with officials focusing on effective implementation of precautionary measures, timely evacuation of vulnerable residents and uninterrupted delivery of essential services. The administration's priority is to safeguard lives, minimise damage to property and ensure that emergency assistance reaches affected communities without delay. RTGS Deputy CEO Dr. M Madhuri and Executive Assistant P Srikhar also participated in the review meeting.

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