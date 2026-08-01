Following heavy rainfall in Keralam, CM VD Satheesan is overseeing relief efforts. Six people have died, and six are missing. 65 relief camps are now sheltering 1,465 people, and the government has assured financial assistance to all affected.

In view of the heavy rainfall and the prevailing rain-related situation across Keralam, Chief Minister VD Satheesan has been in constant touch with the Revenue Minister and other ministers coordinating relief efforts in various districts and their administrations. According to the Chief Minister's Office, he has also spoken with MLAs and other public representatives from the worst-affected areas to review the situation and oversee relief and rescue operations.

Six Dead, Relief Operations Underway

As of 6:00 PM, six deaths have been officially confirmed, while six people remain missing. Search operations are continuing with the participation of various agencies, supported by public representatives and residents. A total of 65 relief camps have been opened across the state, sheltering 1,465 people. Arrangements have been made to shift more people to relief camps if required. Seventeen houses have been destroyed, while 127 houses have sustained partial damage.

The reduction in rainfall by evening in areas that received heavy rain earlier in the day has come as a relief. Boats have been brought in from other districts as required to strengthen rescue operations. Water inflows into various dams are being closely monitored, and people residing in hilly areas have been advised to remain vigilant.

Government Assures Support

The Anakkampoyil area in Kozhikode district recorded 340 mm of rainfall over the past 35 hours, while Meppadi in Wayanad district received 177 mm of rainfall. The state government said it is fully prepared to deal with any emergency situation and urged people to strictly follow the instructions issued by the government and district administrations.

The government also assured that adequate financial assistance will be provided to the families of those who lost their lives, as well as to people who have lost their homes, crops and livelihoods. Those injured in rain-related incidents will be provided with the best possible medical treatment. The government said it would stand by the affected people and extend all necessary support during this difficult period.

Sabarimala Pilgrimage Advisory

Meanwhile, the Travancore Devaswom Board has advised devotees planning to visit Sabarimala on August 2 and 3 for Niraputhari to reconsider their pilgrimage in view of heavy rain, flooding in Pampa, and the possibility of landslides. A security alert has been issued for the area. (ANI)