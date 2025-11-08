Ahead of the Tarn Taran bypoll, Rekha Gupta slammed the AAP govt in Punjab for corruption. Separately, the ECI suspended the Tarn Taran SSP for 'interfering' in the election, a decision welcomed by SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Ahead of the Tarn Taran assembly bypoll, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab while accusing it of "defrauding" the people by snatching away their rights and stalling development works. Speaking to reporters here, Gupta argued that people in Punjab want corruption to end and were looking for "change". "The people of Punjab want this saga of corruption to end. The suffering of Punjab must end. The Aam Aadmi Party government has continuously defrauded the people of Punjab by drowning it in debt, snatching away their rights, and stalling development work. They fled when the floods hit, and not a single AAP leader came to help the people. The people here want a change in power," the Delhi CM said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Gupta on 'Sheesh Mahal 2.0'

Speaking on the issue of "Sheesh Mahal 2.0", Gupta accused AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal of "using Punjab's money". "By what right does Arvind Kejriwal live on property acquired with the hard-earned money of the people of Punjab? What right does Arvind Kejriwal have to use Punjab's money?" she asked.

ECI suspends Tarn Taran SSP

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered the suspension of Ravjot Kaur Grewal, SSP of Tarn Taran in Punjab, for "interfering in the assembly bypoll". In a letter addressed to the Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), the EC directed Grewal's immediate suspension and further stated that CP Amritsar Gurpreet Singh Bhullar be given the additional charge of SSP, Tarn Taran. "The Commission has directed the suspension Dr Ravjot Kaur Grewal, SSP. Tam Taran (Punjab), immediately. The CP, Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, IPS, be assigned the additional charge of SSP, Tarn Taran with immediate effect," the letter read.

The EC also asked the Punjab government to submit a panel of three officers for further assignments.

SAD welcomes ECI's decision

Former Deputy Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal welcomed the decision, alleging that Ravjot Kaur Grewal was acting as the polling agent for the AAP. "Welcome the Election Commission of India's decision to suspend Tarn Taran SSP Dr Ravjot Kaur Grewal, who had been vitiating the election atmosphere in the Tarn Taran bypoll by acting as a polling agent of the AAP. She was resorting to registration of false cases against Akali leaders and its workers and subjecting them to brazenly illegal detention & intimidation," Badal posted on X.

"I also thank the Election Observer for acting promptly on the complaint filed by Shiromani Akali Dal and for reporting the matter forcefully to the ECI. Ravjot Grewal's criminally partisan conduct calls for initiation of a formal probe against her as well as resultant disciplinary action including dismissal from service," he added.

Bypoll schedule

The bypoll for the Tarn Taran assembly constituency is scheduled to take place on November 11, 2025, with the counting of votes on November 14, 2025. The seat fell vacant following the death of the sitting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA, Kashmir Singh Sohal, in June 2025. (ANI)