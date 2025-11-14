Following AAP's win in the Tarn Taran by-election, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal launched a scathing attack, sarcastically declaring it a victory for the Punjab Police. AAP's Harmeet Sandhu won the seat by a margin of 12,091 votes.

SAD's Badal Slams AAP Win, Credits Punjab Police

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party following the declaration of results in the Tarn Taran Assembly by-election, sarcastically declaring that it is the victory of Punjab Police and not the ruling party here.

In a post on X, Badal wrote, "Tarn Taran bye election: AAP LOSES, Punjab Police WINS! I congratulate @DGPPunjabPolice Gaurav Yadav and his team comprising State Intelligence Chief PK Sinha, CP Amritsar Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, DIG Ferozepur range Harmanbir Singh, SSPs of Tarntaran, Amritsar (Rural), Batala and Moga districts for ensuring the victory of Punjab Police candidate Harmeet Sandhu in the Tarn Taran bye election."

Taking a direct dig at the AAP government, Badal added, "God save democracy!"

Bypoll Results in Detail

Earlier today, the ruling AAP's candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu won by a margin of 12,091 votes in the Tarn Taran bypolls. Sandhu is a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) turncoat and a three-time MLA. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate and Azad Group leader Sukhwinder Kaur could gain 30,558, finishing behind Sandhu, who got 42,649 votes. Congress's Karanbir Singh lost the polls by a margin of 27,571 votes, while BJP's Harjit Singh Sandhu could win only 6,239 votes. A total of 15 candidates contested the bypolls.

AAP Hails Victory, Credits 'Politics of Work'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann congratulated the party on the victory in the Tarn Taran bye-elections, saying people of Punjab prefer "politics of work."

In an X post, Kejriwal lauded Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's leadership, while extending wishes to the public and party workers. "This historic victory in the Tarn Taran bye-election has clearly shown that the people of Punjab prefer politics of work and the honest leadership of Bhagwant Mann ji. Punjab has once again expressed its trust in AAP. This victory is the victory of the people, the victory of every hardworking worker. Heartiest congratulations to the people of Punjab and all workers," he wrote.

In an X post, Bhagwant Mann wrote, "The splendid victory in the by-election of the Tarntaran Assembly Constituency has proven that the people of Punjab prefer politics of work. Under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal ji, the party is hoisting flags of victory. The people of Punjab have once again expressed their trust in the Aam Aadmi Party. This victory is the victory of the people, the hardworking volunteer companions, and the entire leadership. Every promise made to the residents of Tarntaran during the by-election will be fulfilled on a priority basis. Heartiest congratulations to the residents of Tarntaran on this victory."

Background of the By-election

The seat fell vacant after the death of the sitting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA, Kashmir Singh Sohal, in June this year.

Bye-elections were held on eight seats across six States and one Union Territory. (ANI)