Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) is observing National Electrical Safety Week from June 26 to July 2 to raise awareness. Activities include drills, training, and distributing safety guidelines to consumers and staff in Chandigarh.

Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) will observe National Electrical Safety Week from June 26 to July 2 in accordance with the directives of the National Safety Council (NSC) and the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

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The week-long observance is based on the theme "Competency, Compliance and Caution -- Ensuring Electrical Safety" and aims to create awareness about electrical safety among consumers, employees and the contractual workforce.

As part of the initiative, CPDL will organise emergency response and fire safety drills, mock exercises, training programmes for frontline staff and various employee engagement activities to strengthen safety practices and preparedness. To spread awareness among consumers, pamphlets carrying electrical safety guidelines will be distributed. Consumers will also be sensitised through WhatsApp messages on safe household wiring practices, monsoon-related electrical precautions and other important safety measures.

CPDL officials said the organisation remained committed to promoting a strong culture of safety and preventing electrical accidents through continuous awareness and training initiatives. National Electrical Safety Week serves as a platform to spread the message that electrical safety is a shared responsibility and that everyone has a role to play in ensuring a safe and reliable power system.

About CPDL

Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited is responsible for the distribution and retail supply of electricity in the Union Territory of Chandigarh. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eminent Electricity Distribution Limited, part of the CESC power business under the flagship of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group.

CPDL serves a population of over 12 lakh and caters to more than two lakh forty thousand customers across an area of 114 square kilometres.

The company manages a network of two hundred and twenty KV, sixty-six KV, thirty-three KV, eleven KV and low-tension overhead lines to ensure a reliable electricity supply throughout its operational region.

To enhance service delivery and reliability, CPDL has divided its distribution network into four divisions and ten subdivisions, allowing for efficient management and quick resolution of customer needs. Committed to developing world-class electrical infrastructure, CPDL ensures that its advancements align with the green aesthetics of Chandigarh's heritage. (ANI)