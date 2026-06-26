Amid a major rift, TMC's Kunal Ghosh says workers are loyal to Mamata Banerjee. A rebel faction has formed a new committee, and 20 MPs have defected. Mamata has moved to reinforce her authority as party chairperson with the Election Commission.

TMC Workers Loyal to Mamata Banerjee: Kunal Ghosh

Amid internal rift in the Trinamool Congress (TMC), party MLA Kunal Ghosh on Friday said that party workers remain united and loyal to former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He said a recent workers' meeting in North Kolkata saw strong participation with slogans supporting Mamata Banerjee and backing the party leadership.

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Speaking to ANI in Kolkata, Ghosh said, "... TMC workers held a meeting in North Kolkata yesterday. Despite the heavy rain, the hall was full, and workers gathered outside too. The slogan was: "We are not traitors, we stand with Didi." Mamata Banerjee herself connected with workers through a telephone message." He also alleged that the BJP is using false cases to harass people, while stating that those who leave the party after winning elections on its symbol are betraying it. "She said the BJP is harassing people with baseless false cases, but TMC will fight back. Those leaving the party after winning elections on its symbol are betraying it, but the real strength lies in the loyal workers. Mamata expressed full faith in them. She has criticised those switching sides for personal interests," he further added.

Rebel Faction Announces New Leadership

His remark comes amid an internal organisational rift within the party after a rebel faction headed by Ritabrata Banerjee announced the constitution of a new leadership structure for the All India Trinamool Congress Committee and appointed Arup Roy as its chairperson. The faction has the support of at least 58 of the party's 80 MLAs. The faction has also formed a 30-member National Working Committee (NWC), stating that Mamata Banerjee should continue to play the role of mentor in the party. The committee includes Firhad Hakim, Arup Biswas, Rathin Ghosh, Sabina Yasmin, Javed Khan and Sandipan Saha, among others. Firhad Hakim, Arup Biswas, Rathin Ghosh and Sabina Yasmin have been appointed as vice-presidents.

MPs Defect, Mamata Reinforces Authority

Twenty of the Trinamool Congress MPs, led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar also declared a merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI). Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee has moved swiftly to reinforce her authority, submitting an official list of office-bearers to the Election Commission, identifying herself as party chairperson. (ANI)