Rahul Gandhi marks two years as Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, vowing to continue being the 'voice of every Indian' and fighting for issues like the NEET exam controversy and the protection of the Constitution.

'Voice of Every Indian': Rahul Gandhi on Two-Year LoP Anniversary

Marking the completion of two years as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday reiterated his commitment to "carrying the voice of every Indian" to Parliament and vowed to continue his fight on key issues, including NEET and the protection of the Constitution. Taking to the social media platform X, the Congress leader reflected on his journey over the past 24 months, stating that every day has been dedicated to representing the common citizen in the corridors of power.

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"Today marks two years since I became the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Every single day of these two years has been dedicated to one task--to carry the voice of every Indian to the corridors of power," Gandhi wrote in his post. लोकसभा में नेता प्रतिपक्ष के रूप में आज दो साल पूरे हुए। इन दो सालों का हर दिन एक ही काम रहा - हर भारतीय की आवाज़ को सत्ता तक पहुँचाना। NEET के छात्रों की लड़ाई हो, वोट चोरी का पर्दाफाश हो या संविधान की रक्षा, हर मोर्चे पर आपके साथ खड़ा रहा, आज भी हूं, हमेशा रहूंगा। सड़क से… pic.twitter.com/mNUWSu3fUG — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 26, 2026

Championing Key Causes

Highlighting the specific causes he has championed during his tenure, the LoP mentioned his involvement in the protests by medical aspirants and his stance on the integrity of the electoral process. "Whether it's the fight for NEET aspirants, exposing electoral fraud, or defending the Constitution, I have stood with you on every front, I stand with you today, and I always will," he added.

Gandhi, who took over the constitutional role in June 2024 following the general elections, emphasised that the support of the public has been his primary motivation. "From the streets to Parliament, your trust is my greatest strength. The journey is long, but my resolve remains the same--I will keep fighting every battle for you," the post further read.

A Historic Appointment After a Decade

Rahul Gandhi's appointment as the Leader of the Opposition in June 2024 marked a historic shift in Indian parliamentary politics, as the post had remained vacant for a decade during the 16th and 17th Lok Sabhas.

Under parliamentary rules, a party must secure at least one-tenth of the total strength of the House (55 out of 543) to claim the LoP position; a threshold the Congress party crossed in the 2024 general elections by winning 99 seats. This role is Gandhi's first formal constitutional position since entering politics in 2004, and the third time that a member of the Gandhi family has been the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha. Before this, Sonia Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi also became leaders in the Lok Sabha. (ANI)