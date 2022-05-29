Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tara Air aircraft with 4 Indians, 18 others goes off radar on way to Nepalese pilgrimage site

    The Tara Air 9NAET aircraft was on a 15-minute scheduled flight from Pokhara to the mountain town of Jomsom, which is also one of the 51 Sakthi Peetams

    Tara Air aircraft with 4 Indians, 18 others goesoff radar Nepal's pilgrimage site
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kathmandu, First Published May 29, 2022, 1:37 PM IST

    Four Indians are among the 22 passengers on board a Nepalese passengers aircraft that went missing shortly after take-off on Sunday morning. The Tara Air 9NAET aircraft was on a 15-minute scheduled flight from Pokhara to the mountain town of Jomsom.

    According to local media, the aircraft lost contact with the airport tower shortly after take-off at 9.55 am. The last contact with the aircraft was made in the Lete Pass region.

    An air traffic controller at the Jomsom Airport was quoted as saying that there was unconfirmed information about a loud noise reported in the Ghasa region of Jomsom.

    Nepal's Ministry of Home Affairs spokesperson Phanindra Mani Pokharel said that bad weather is hampering the search operation. At the same time, the Nepalese army and local police have been deployed in the area to search for the aircraft.

    The aircraft manifest showed that it was also carrying 13 Nepalis, two Germans and three crew members. Despite heavy rainfall being reported in the region over the last few days, flights have been operating normally.

    The Indian embassy in Nepal has issued an emergency hotline number -- +977-9851107021 -- and updated that the search and rescue operation is on. The embassy also said that it was in touch with the family of the Indians on board the aircraft. 

    Jomsom: A pilgrimage destination

    The aircraft's destination Jomsom is a popular route for tourists and Indian and Nepalese pilgrims. The Muktinath Temple revered by both Hindus and Buddhists is located here. The temple is at an altitude of 3,710 meters at the foot of the Thorong La mountain pass in Mustang district, Nepal. The Hindus call the sacred place Mukti Kshetra or "place of salvation". It is also one of the 51 Sakthi Peetams.

    Chequered Past

    Tara Air is a seven-year-old airline with a questionable safety record. Despite the fact that it operates within Nepal, the airline has found itself often being counted among the most dangerous airlines in the world.

    Also Read: The new Pamban bridge: 5 things to know about this engineering marvel

    Also Read: After bike-ride through 26 nations, Sadhguru enters India with 'Save Soil' message

    Last Updated May 29, 2022, 1:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Boy run over by a car during wedding celebrations in Telangana, watch horrifying video - gps

    Boy run over by a car during wedding celebrations in Telangana, watch horrifying video

    Mann ki Baat, Episode 89 updates Top quotes of PM Narendra Modi

    Mann ki Baat, Episode 89: Ten top quotes of PM Narendra Modi

    Shaktimaan bike stunt on Noida roads lands 3 men in jail - adt

    'Shaktimaan' bike stunt on Noida roads lands 3 men in jail

    Father of minor Kerala boy accused making hate slogans at PFI rally detained - adt

    Father of minor Kerala boy accused making hate slogans at PFI rally detained

    Stadium misuse Transferring IAS couple sent a strong message, says Anurag Thakur

    Stadium misuse: 'Transferring IAS couple sent a strong message'

    Recent Stories

    Yash KGF Chapter 2 BEATS Prabhas Baahubali 2 ticket record on Bookmyshow RBA

    Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 BEATS Prabhas' Baahubali 2’s ticket record on 'Bookmyshow'; read details

    football Who needs Mbappe Real Madrid fans troll PSG star after 14th Champions League crown snt

    'Who needs Mbappe!': Real Madrid fans troll PSG star after 14th Champions League crown

    Boy run over by a car during wedding celebrations in Telangana, watch horrifying video - gps

    Boy run over by a car during wedding celebrations in Telangana, watch horrifying video

    Beautiful iconic - Here is how Conor McGregor and Kylie Minogue partied at the Cannes Film Festival 2022-ayh

    'Beautiful, iconic' - Here's how Conor McGregor and Kylie Minogue partied at Cannes

    Watch: Good news for Bhojpuri Singer Shilpi Raj's fans; check out her party video RBA

    Watch: Bhojpuri Singer Shilpi Raj's fans must see this; check out her party video

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Have been backed all the way - David Miller on stellar season for GT Gujarat Titans-ayh

    IPL 2022: 'Have been backed all the way' - David Miller on stellar season for GT

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022 Playoffs, Indian Premier League: Sanju Samson has been exceptional - Kumar Sangakkara-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs: 'Sanju Samson has been exceptional' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Video Icon
    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Video Icon
    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    Video Icon