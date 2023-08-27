Tanur custodial death: Crime Branch probe report slaps murder charges against 4 cops

Tanur custodial death: The Crime Branch has slapped murder charges against four District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) members. Thamir and five others were arrested by the police in the early hours of August 1 after receiving a tip-off of a drug deal at the Tanur-Devadhar flyover. He died allegedly in the police custody.

Malappuram: The Crime Branch which is investigating the alleged custodial death of Thamir Jiffri in Tanur, Malappuram submitted the investigation report before the Parappanangadi Judicial First Class Magistrate Court with the primary list of accused including four District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) members. Jineesh (37), a senior civil police officer of Tanur station, Albin Augustin (36), a senior civil police officer of Parappanangadi station, Abhimanyu (35), a civil police officer of Kalpakanchery station and Vipin (38), a civil police officer of Tirurangadi station have been slapped with murder charges.

Meanwhile, it is reported that more people will be accused in the case.

CB DySP Reji M. Kanniparambil is in charge of the investigation. Tamir Jiffri was one of five people detained on August 1 and brought to Tanur station in connection with a drug possession case, according to the police.

The 30-year-old man who was arrested for possession of drugs died in police custody on Tuesday (Aug 1). Thamir and five others were arrested by the police in the early hours of Tuesday after receiving a tip-off of a drug deal at the Tanur-Devadhar flyover. Thamir breathed his last at 4.30 am on Tuesday after he was shifted to a hospital in an unconscious state.