Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Tamilisai Soundararajan resigns as Telangana Governor, Puducherry Lt Governor; may contest Lok Sabha Elections

    Tamilisai Soundararajan, the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry and Governor of Telangana, has resigned from her posts, sparking speculation about her potential candidacy in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

    Tamilisai Soundararajan resigns as Tamil Nadu governor; may contest Lok Sabha Elections
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 18, 2024, 11:14 AM IST

    Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has resigned from her posts. According to reports, she may contest the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Tamilisai has sent her resignation letter to the President. There is massive speculation that the former President of the BJP in Tamil Nadu might run in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Tuticorin, potentially facing off against Kanimozhi as he did in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, or alternatively, from Puducherry.

    Tamilisai Soundararajan has, in the past, addressed speculations regarding her potential candidacy in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu. While she previously dismissed rumours of resigning from her position to contest, she indicated that her decision would hinge on guidance from the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister.

    In a recent interaction with the media at Raj Nivas after commemorating her third year as Lt Governor, Tamilisai expressed her commitment to serving the people, emphasizing her role as a dedicated party worker. She clarified that she had not sought any parliamentary seat from either Puducherry or Tamil Nadu, contrary to media reports.

    Addressing concerns about being perceived as an outsider in Puducherry, Tamilisai stressed her deep respect for the region's historical significance, citing luminaries like Sri Aurobindo and Subramania Bharathi. However, she asserted that her appeal did not confirm her candidacy from Puducherry and reiterated that her future actions depended on the guidance of higher authorities.

    She urged against misconceptions and reiterated her role as a committed party worker, awaiting direction from senior leaders before making any decisions regarding her political aspirations. 

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2024, 11:46 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-761 March 18 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-761 March 18 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Bengaluru shocker: Shopkeeper attacked for playing Hanuman Chalisa during Ramzan namaz; WATCH viral video vkp

    Bengaluru shocker: Shopkeeper attacked for playing Hanuman Chalisa during Ramzan namaz; WATCH viral video

    Supreme Court pushes for transparency, calls for full disclosure of Electoral Bond details by SBI AJR

    Supreme Court orders full disclosure of electoral bond details by SBI

    Kerala man secures third position at International Paragliding Festival at Vagamon rkn

    Kerala man secures third position at International Paragliding Festival at Vagamon

    Supreme Court rejects bail plea of former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in money laundering case anr

    Supreme Court rejects bail plea of former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in money laundering case

    Recent Stories

    Cricket Journalists walk out of Multan Sultans press conference ahead of PSL 9 final: Video goes viral (WATCH) osf

    Journalists walk out of Multan Sultans press conference ahead of PSL 9 final: Video goes viral (WATCH)

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-761 March 18 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-761 March 18 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Bengaluru shocker: Shopkeeper attacked for playing Hanuman Chalisa during Ramzan namaz; WATCH viral video vkp

    Bengaluru shocker: Shopkeeper attacked for playing Hanuman Chalisa during Ramzan namaz; WATCH viral video

    Rottweiler to German Shepherd-7 most loyal dog breeds RBA EAI

    Rottweiler to German Shepherd-7 most loyal dog breeds

    cricket Virat Kohli joins Smriti Mandhana and team in celebrations after WPL 2024 victory osf

    Virat Kohli joins Smriti Mandhana and team in celebrations after WPL 2024 victory (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon