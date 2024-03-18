Tamilisai Soundararajan resigns as Telangana Governor, Puducherry Lt Governor; may contest Lok Sabha Elections

Tamilisai Soundararajan, the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry and Governor of Telangana, has resigned from her posts, sparking speculation about her potential candidacy in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has resigned from her posts. According to reports, she may contest the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Tamilisai has sent her resignation letter to the President. There is massive speculation that the former President of the BJP in Tamil Nadu might run in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Tuticorin, potentially facing off against Kanimozhi as he did in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, or alternatively, from Puducherry.

Tamilisai Soundararajan has, in the past, addressed speculations regarding her potential candidacy in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu. While she previously dismissed rumours of resigning from her position to contest, she indicated that her decision would hinge on guidance from the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister.

In a recent interaction with the media at Raj Nivas after commemorating her third year as Lt Governor, Tamilisai expressed her commitment to serving the people, emphasizing her role as a dedicated party worker. She clarified that she had not sought any parliamentary seat from either Puducherry or Tamil Nadu, contrary to media reports.

Addressing concerns about being perceived as an outsider in Puducherry, Tamilisai stressed her deep respect for the region's historical significance, citing luminaries like Sri Aurobindo and Subramania Bharathi. However, she asserted that her appeal did not confirm her candidacy from Puducherry and reiterated that her future actions depended on the guidance of higher authorities.

She urged against misconceptions and reiterated her role as a committed party worker, awaiting direction from senior leaders before making any decisions regarding her political aspirations.