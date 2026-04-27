A doctor in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, launched 'Doctor on Wheels', an initiative providing mobile healthcare to the elderly whose children live far away. The service offers ICU-level care, tests, and medicines at patients' doorsteps.

Doctor on Wheels: A Solution for Elderly Care

As more young people move away from home for education and work, ensuring timely medical care for elderly parents has become a growing concern. Addressing this issue, a doctor in Tamil Nadu has introduced an innovative initiative, Doctor on Wheels, that delivers healthcare services directly to patients' homes.

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For many elderly individuals, reaching a hospital is often a major challenge. The situation becomes even more difficult when their children live abroad or in distant cities. Recognising this gap, Swaminathan from Madurai launched Doctor on Wheels, a service where doctors travel to patients instead of the other way around.

A Doctor's Mission

Born in Tiruchirappalli and raised in Canada, Dr. Swaminathan returned to India after completing his medical education. While working at a private medical college, he observed that many elderly patients were unable to access hospital care due to mobility and logistical issues. This realisation led to the launch of the initiative in 2019. Explaining his decision to stay and work in India, Dr. Swaminathan said, "I became so attached to my profession that I decided to stay here and give my best, rather than going back. I believe doctors should serve their own country, especially where the need for healthcare is so high."

How the Mobile Clinic Delivers Care

The initiative operates through a specially designed mini-ambulance that functions like a mobile clinic equipped with ICU-level facilities. The team provides home consultations, delivers medicines, conducts blood tests, and offers diagnostic services such as portable X-rays, ECGs, and ultrasounds at the patient's doorstep. This effort is supported by a dedicated team of young doctors, paramedical staff, and nurses.

Among them is Dr. Ishwar, a recent MBBS graduate who is contributing to patient care while preparing for higher studies. Highlighting the importance of geriatric care, Dr. Ishwar said, "Our role in elderly care is extremely important. Senior citizens deserve support and respect at every stage. Often, people above 50 or 60 do not receive adequate attention in hospitals, and their needs get overlooked. That's why we chose to focus on geriatric care--to provide them with dedicated and accessible healthcare."

The team travels nearly 60 kilometres daily and treats more than 25 patients each day.

Expanding the Vision for Accessible Healthcare

Expanding the initiative further, Dr. Swaminathan has also established Shyamala Hospital, an elder care home that offers accommodation, treatment, regular monitoring, and overall support for senior citizens. Emphasising the need for accessible healthcare, Dr. Swaminathan added, "Doctors should reach patients, rather than patients waiting for hours in corporate hospitals. For the elderly, travelling is especially difficult. That is why we have made healthcare services more accessible, convenient, and affordable for them. We provide door-to-door services, including consultations, pharmacy support, free medicine delivery, lab tests, and physiotherapy."

So far, more than 25,000 patients have benefited from Doctor on Wheels and its associated care services. The initiative continues to bring relief to countless families, proving that when healthcare is delivered with compassion, it reaches beyond doorsteps and transforms lives.