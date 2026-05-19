The Rudraprayag administration has collected around 25 tonnes of waste from the Kedarnath Yatra route. Another 50 tonnes were gathered via a Deposit Refund System, aiming for an eco-friendly pilgrimage with scientific waste disposal.

Cleanliness Drive on Kedarnath Route

The Rudraprayag district administration has intensified its cleanliness drive along the Kedarnath pilgrimage route, collecting around 25 tonnes of waste so far to maintain hygiene and ensure an eco-friendly yatra, officials said on Monday.

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According to the Rudraprayag district administration, sanitation workers are continuously carrying out cleaning operations from Gaurikund to Kedarnath Dham during the ongoing pilgrimage.

Waste spread across the trekking route and temple premises is being regularly collected and disposed of through scientific methods. Officials said around 25 tonnes of waste have been collected so far. Biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste scattered along the route is being segregated separately to maintain cleanliness and protect the environment. Plastic waste is also being sent for recycling. The administration said the campaign to keep the Kedarnath Yatra clean and eco-friendly will continue.

Meanwhile, Rudraprayag DM Vishal Mishra stated that more than 50 tonnes of waste have been collected through the Deposit Refund System. "A Deposit Refund System is currently operational here; under this system, individuals deposit waste and subsequently receive a refund. I am pleased to note that, to date, more than 50 tons of waste have been collected through this initiative...Our objective is to ensure a superior standard of cleanliness throughout the pilgrimage season, facilitate the scientific disposal of all collected waste, and actively monitor the entire process."

Crowd Management Strengthened

Mishra further said on Monday that a large number of devotees have already visited the shrine and crowd management arrangements have been strengthened. "Around 6.05 lakh people have already offered prayers during the Kedarnath Dham pilgrimage, and the numbers are expected to rise," Mishra said.

He said additional arrangements have been put in place to manage the rising footfall, including the appointment of a dedicated CO-rank officer and deployment of sector officers and SDMs for crowd control.

"Dedicated officers holding the rank of CO (Circle Officer) have been appointed who will oversee the entire crowd management operation. In addition to this, our Sector Officers and our SDM (Sub-Divisional Magistrate) have also been deputed to the site," he added. (ANI)