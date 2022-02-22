  • Facebook
    DMK breaches AIADMK bastion of Kongu region, MK Stalin thanks voters

    Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday thanked the people of Tamil Nadu for providing a landslide victory for the DMK-led alliance in the urban local body polls.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chennai, First Published Feb 22, 2022, 6:30 PM IST
    With the counting trends and results pointing towards a sweep for the DMK in the corporation, municipal and town panchayat elections, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister thanks the people of the state for giving their mandate for the Dravidian model.

    "We have registered a massive victory. I am grateful to the people of Tamil Nadu. This victory is the recognition for the Dravidian model politics," he said. 

    "We will fulfill all the promises made by us. We have given 50 percent reservation for women in local body election, we gave equal responsibility to women in local body governance," he added.

    Stalin further said, "We have breached the Kongu region, the bastion of AIADMK, today because of the good work that our government has been doing in the last few months."

    Earlier, senior DMK leaders Duraimurugan, A Raja, and Dayanidhi Maran called on Stalin to congratulate him for the party's massive victory in the urban local body polls.

    The elections were being viewed as scrutiny of Chief Minister Stalin's nine-month performance. Elections were conducted on February 19 for 12,838 posts in 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, 490 town panchayats and 649 local urban bodies.

    Going by the results, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will end up at the second spot followed by the BJP and the Congress. The DMK has swept all 21 corporations where elections were conducted.

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2022, 6:30 PM IST
