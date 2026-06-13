Tamil Nadu minister Vijay Balaji assured weavers of government support to improve their livelihood after inspecting a handloom park in Vellore. He warned of strict action against groups operating with fake letterheads to mislead the community.

Vellore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 13 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Minister for Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi, Vijay Balaji, on Saturday said that the state government would take all necessary measures to improve the livelihood of weavers and warned of strict action against those operating associations using fake letterheads.

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The Minister made the remarks while speaking to reporters after inspecting the Small-Scale Handloom Park at Kondasamudram in Gudiyatham of Vellore district. During the visit, Vijay Balaji reviewed the infrastructure facilities available at the handloom park and interacted with officials as well as members of the weaving community. He also discussed various initiatives aimed at strengthening the handloom sector and improving the welfare of weavers. Vellore District Collector Leela Alex and local Members of the Legislative Assembly accompanied the Minister during the inspection.

Measures for Weavers' Growth

Addressing the media, Vijay Balaji said that the Handlooms Department has been conducting field-level inspections across the state to identify measures for the development and growth of the sector. Emphasising the importance of the weaving community, the Minister said that weavers play a vital role in the state's economy and social fabric.

"After agriculture, weavers are the eyes of this nation. The government will undertake all necessary measures to improve its livelihood," he said.

Addressing Income Disparity

The Minister noted that workers engaged in the production of lungis generally earn lower incomes compared to saree weavers. He said the government is aware of the disparity and would hold consultations with stakeholders to explore ways to enhance wages and improve earnings for handloom workers.

Warning Against Malpractice

Vijay Balaji further stated that the government is committed to ensuring that welfare benefits reach genuine beneficiaries in the sector. He warned that stringent action would be initiated against individuals or groups operating associations using fake letterheads and misleading the weaving community. "The government will not tolerate any malpractice that deprives genuine weavers of the benefits and wages due to them," he said.

Commitment to Pongal Scheme and Welfare

The Minister also reiterated the government's commitment to supporting the handloom industry and announced that priority would continue to be given to the sector in the production of sarees and dhotis distributed under the state's Pongal welfare scheme. He added that the government remains focused on improving the economic condition and living standards of weavers across Tamil Nadu.

(ANI)