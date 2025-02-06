Tamil Nadu SHOCKER! Three teachers arrested for sexually assaulting 13-year-old student at govt school

Three government school teachers in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, have been arrested and suspended under the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl student.

Tamil Nadu SHOCKER! Three teachers arrested for sexually assaulting 13-year-old student at govt school krishnagiri anr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 6, 2025, 9:22 AM IST

Krishnagiri: A 13-year-old girl student was allegedly sexually assaulted by three teachers at a government middle school in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district.
According to Krishnagiri Collector, C Dinesh Kumar, the three accused teachers have been arrested under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. They have also been suspended by the District Education Officer (DEO).

"The accused teachers have been sent to police remand for 15 days," the Collector said.

The girl had not attended school from January 3, following which an inquiry was done by the school in person visiting her home.

The victim has been provided with the necessary counselling and the matter is being investigated

"Then incident came to light that child got affected. On the guidance of school teachers, girl parents gave complaint in Bargur All Women Police Station. Based on Police Station recommendation, parents of victim contacted Child Safety officer. Required Counselling has been given to the victim. District Child Safety Officers and Police are investigating the matter," the officials said.

Notably this incident comes months after another major incident that stirred Tamil Nadu.

A second-year student of Anna University was allegedly sexually assaulted on the Anna University campus on December 23, 2024 night, Chennai Police said.
One person has been arrested in connection with the case. The Madras High Court has ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising three IPS officers to investigate the Anna University alleged sexual assault case. 

