Ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu polls, CM MK Stalin's Rs 5,000 cash transfer to 1.31 crore women has triggered a political firestorm. The Opposition accuses the ruling DMK of desperation, while the party defends the move as a welfare measure.

With the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections nearing, a Rs 5,000 cash transfer to 1.31 crore women under the Kalaignar Women's Rights Scheme has triggered a sharp political row. The Opposition has accused the ruling DMK of acting out of "fear of election defeat" and "desperation", while Chief Minister MK Stalin and his party have defended the move as part of the Dravidian Model.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The controversy began after Stalin announced that Rs 3,000 had been credited in advance for February, March and April, along with an additional Rs 2,000 as a "summer special package". The total of Rs 5,000 was deposited into the bank accounts of 1.31 crore women across the state. The timing of the announcement, ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls, led to criticism from Opposition parties.

Opposition Slams Move as 'Election Bait'

AIADMK Accuses DMK of 'Fear of Defeat'

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, General Secretary, launched a direct attack on Stalin, calling him a "puppet Chief Minister" and alleging that the decision stemmed from fear of losing the 2026 elections.

In a post on X, Palaniswami wrote, "Have you seen what the fear of election defeat makes the puppet chief minister do? The Stalin government, which has been dragging its feet without paying the '1000 rupees' for 28 months, is now offering a 'summer special amount' in addition to the three-month amount. Did we not have summer in 2024 and 2025?" He alleged that the DMK government had failed to fulfil its promise of providing Rs 1,000 per month to all women heads of families and instead limited the benefit to "eligible candidates", thereby excluding nearly one crore women.

"Since September 2023, the total amount your government has given is Rs 34,000. However, the minimum loss suffered by every household under your administration is Rs 3,50,000," Palaniswami claimed, accusing the DMK of attempting a "patchwork" ahead of elections. He further asserted that the AIADMK's two-phase announcement for the 2026 elections had created panic within the ruling camp. "This announcement has come out of fear of defeat in the upcoming elections," he said during an interaction with reporters.

Reiterating his party's promise, Palaniswami said that if voted to power, the AIADMK would implement the "Kula Vilakku Scheme," providing Rs 2,000 per month to all women heads of households. AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan echoed similar sentiments, stating, "This Rs 5,000 rolled out now shows the desperation and fear of MK Stalin. This election is the end of DMK and the dynasty rule in Tamil Nadu." He alleged that the scheme was aimed at appeasing women voters and claimed it would "definitely backfire on the DMK."

BJP and TVK Echo Criticism

Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran termed the move "election bait," alleging that the DMK government was attempting to mislead the public with populist announcements. "When I heard the Chief Minister's announcement this morning about giving Rs 5,000 to women, I was shocked," Nagendran said, adding that the earlier promise of Rs 1,000 to all women heads of families had not been fully implemented.

BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy also criticised the move, stating that "luring the women, luring the public by giving Rs 5 thousand" would not guarantee electoral success. "Tamil people are not fools," he said.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale remarked that while governments have the right to take decisions, he believed that the DMK would soon be out of power and that the NDA would form the next government in Tamil Nadu. "Elections are coming up very soon in Tamil Nadu. I think the government has the right to make good decisions. But now they are going to be out of power, and our BJP-NDA's government will come to power," Athawale said while speaking to ANI.

Actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay also entered the debate, accusing the DMK of attempting to "lure" voters. "We don't have experience, yes. We don't have experience in looting," Vijay said at a rally in Salem, alleging that those questioning his political experience had "scamming experience." He questioned the timing of the disbursal, noting that the assistance, usually credited on the 15th of each month, was deposited on the 13th this time.

"How was it suddenly announced that the new summer special package is Rs 2,000? Is summer coming only this year?" he asked. Vijay claimed that rising support for TVK among women had created fear within the DMK. Referring to his party's whistle symbol, he said that the "wave of applause" from women was the real reason behind the government's decision. He further asserted that the 2026 Assembly election would be a direct contest between him and Stalin, claiming that TVK had emerged as the principal rival to the DMK.

DMK Defends Cash Transfer as Welfare Measure

Defending the announcement, DMK leaders maintained that the move was aimed at ensuring uninterrupted assistance to women beneficiaries. In his post, Stalin said the advance credit was made to prevent any disruption ahead of elections. "For the women of Tamil Nadu, this Women's Rights Grant is the promise given by Stalin. No matter who tries to create obstacles, I will not step back from it," he wrote. He also promised that under "Dravidian Model 2.0," the Rs 1,000 monthly assistance would be doubled to Rs 2,000 if the DMK returns to power.

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi welcomed the move, describing it as a significant support measure for women. She said the government had once again demonstrated its commitment to women's welfare. "As an advance for the months of February, March, and April, along with Rs 3,000, and taking into account summer expenses, an additional special package of Rs 2,000 has been provided, making it Rs 5,000 distributed to 1.31 crore women under the Kalaignar Women's Rights Scheme. Moreover, the Dravidian model government, which always cares about the welfare of Tamil Nadu women, has once again been formed, and it has been announced that the women's rights endowment will be raised to Rs 2,000 every month. Our thanks to the Honourable Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, brother Thiru. MK Stalin," Kanimozhi posted on X.

'Not for Election Purpose,' Says DMK

Tamil Nadu Minister S Regupathy dismissed allegations that the announcement was election-driven, stating that election dates had not yet been declared and that the decision was part of ongoing welfare initiatives. Speaking to reporters, he said, "The people of Tamil Nadu and women of Tamil Nadu welcome the Chief Minister's decision. Election dates have not been announced. Then how can you say it is pulling votes by giving cash? The election has not yet been announced. It may take another 50 to 60 days. So it is not for the election purpose."

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan accused the BJP and AIADMK of attempting to create obstacles. He said the Chief Minister had acted strategically by advancing funds to ensure that beneficiaries would not face disruptions. "BJP and AIADMK are the worst political parties in the country. Their intention is not to help people; they work for something else. For the next three months, they will create all kinds of trouble. So our leader thought ahead and gave the amount in advance so they cannot stop it," Elangovan told ANI.

He further accused the BJP of divisive politics. "They want to make this nation a Hindu country. They want to create trouble between other religions. They are not for the welfare of the people. They want to build temples and demolish mosques. They are the most destructive force in the country. They don't respect the Constitution and will amend laws to suit their needs," he said.

Targeting AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Elangovan said Palaniswami had earlier criticised the Rs 1,000 monthly assistance promise made in the DMK's 2021 manifesto. "Edappadi was the first one to criticise this Rs 1,000 scheme. He said it was impossible. But after we started giving it, he now says he will pay Rs 2,000," Elangovan said, calling the DMK government's move proof of its commitment to women's welfare.

He further alleged that if the BJP comes to power in Tamil Nadu, the state's development and its standing in the country would be adversely affected. "If they come to power in Tamil Nadu, the entire development of Tamil Nadu, and Tamil Nadu's position in the country in the first place, will be spoiled. They are anti-Tamils; they don't want tamilians to be happy. So, this is a good scheme; our CM has understood the bad schemes of the BJP and AIADMK. He (MK Stalin) is a strategic leader, working for the people, who wants women of Tamil Nadu to come up in all aspects," Elangovan added.

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026. In 2021, the DMK secured 133 seats, leading the Secular Progressive Alliance to victory, while the AIADMK won 66 seats. (ANI)