A couple from Rajasthan, Pavan Lal and his wife Sundari, died after a massive fire broke out at an ice cream shop in Arcot, Tamil Nadu. They were rescued from the blaze but succumbed to their severe burn injuries at a local hospital.

A massive fire that broke out at a Mahaveer Ice Cream shop in Tamil Nadu's Arcot claimed the lives of a couple from Rajasthan, officials said. The deceased have been identified as Pavan Lal and his wife Sundari, who were found in a severely burnt condition.

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Rescue Efforts End in Tragedy

According to reports, a fire broke out at the shop, prompting the Arcot Fire and Rescue Services personnel to rush to the scene. They managed to douse the blaze and rescued two individuals trapped inside the shop. Both the victims were immediately taken to the Arcot Government Hospital for treatment. However, despite medical efforts, the doctors announced that both succumbed to their injuries.

Investigation Initiated

The Arcot Town Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be known. An investigation is underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)