Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the redevelopment master plans for Borivali, Ambala, and Mangaluru stations, stressing future-ready infrastructure, minimal passenger disruption, and stakeholder engagement for enhanced amenities.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday reviewed the master plan for the redevelopment of busy railway stations, including Borivali, Ambala and Mangaluru, during a meeting with senior railway officials.

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Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu was also present during the review meeting.

The Railway Minister emphasised that redevelopment works should be carried out with minimal inconvenience to passengers and without disrupting train operations. He stressed the need to create future-ready railway infrastructure while maintaining the efficient day-to-day functioning of the station, a press release from the ministry stated.

The meeting aimed at addressing present-day congestion while creating capacity for future growth. Discussions focused on improving passenger convenience through additional platforms, wider Foot Over Bridges (FOBs), improved inter-platform transfers, additional station entry and exit points, enhanced circulation areas, better multimodal integration and seamless passenger movement.

Vaishnaw also directed officials to engage with MPs, MLAs, local body representatives, state governments and other stakeholders during subsequent stages of planning. Their suggestions and local requirements will be incorporated into the final redevelopment plans to ensure that station infrastructure development reflects the needs of passengers and local communities.

As per the release, Vaishnaw stressed that station designs should be guided by a strong design philosophy focused on quality, durability and passenger convenience. Modern construction techniques, including the use of precast components and advanced construction systems, were discussed to facilitate faster execution while maintaining high construction standards.

Officials were also directed to ensure effective utilisation of allocated funds and timely implementation of approved projects.

Borivali Railway Station Redevelopment

The review focused on Borivali Railway Station, one of the most important passenger interchange hubs on Western Railway. Unlike terminal stations, Borivali serves as a major boarding, de-boarding and transfer point for both suburban and long-distance passengers.

The station currently handles about 191 long-distance train services daily in addition to around 1,200 suburban train services, catering to approximately 3.65 lakh passengers every day. Passenger traffic is projected to increase significantly in the years to come.

The station serves a mix of suburban and long-distance passengers, resulting in heavy congestion and complex passenger movement patterns, particularly during peak hours when passengers from different services converge within the station premises.

The integrated redevelopment plan aims to improve passenger movement through enhanced inter-platform connectivity, expanded circulation spaces, upgraded concourses, improved foot overbridges, skywalk connectivity and streamlined access systems.

Integrated Development with Kandivali Station

The proposal includes the development of one additional platform, expanded concourse areas, additional lifts and escalators, improved passenger circulation facilities and expanded parking infrastructure to facilitate seamless inter-platform transfers and enhance passenger convenience and safety.

To enhance capacity, improve passenger distribution and ease congestion at Borivali station, it has been decided to undertake the parallel development of Kandivali station through a comprehensive master plan. Kandivali station is located approximately two kilometres from Borivali station. With adequate railway land available, Kandivali station will support future train operations and passenger growth, helping decongest Borivali and improve operational efficiency, passenger comfort and accessibility.

The integrated development of Borivali and Kandivali is expected to strengthen east-west connectivity, improve interchange efficiency, enhance integration with metro and road networks, and create a seamless multimodal transport system capable of supporting long-term growth. The plan also includes multi-level parking, dedicated pick-up and drop-off zones, improved road connectivity and transit-oriented development for optimal utilisation of railway land, the press release said.

Ambala Cantonment Station Redevelopment Plan

The redevelopment plan for Ambala Cantonment station was also reviewed during the meeting. Ambala currently serves 328 trains and handles daily passenger traffic of more than 44,000 passengers, which is projected to rise significantly in the upcoming years.

To meet future traffic requirements and support additional train services, the redevelopment plan proposes construction of two new full-length platforms along with a new 12-metre-wide FOB. The project also includes installation of additional escalators and lifts to improve passenger circulation and facilitate convenient inter-platform movement, particularly for elderly passengers, Divyangjan passengers and passengers carrying luggage. Refurbishment of existing platforms, provision of new platform sheds and development of surface parking facilities are also planned.

The proposed redevelopment aims to provide enhanced station access, improved passenger movement areas, better connectivity, modern station facilities and upgraded infrastructure to support future traffic growth. Upon completion, the project is expected to enhance operational capacity, reduce congestion, improve accessibility and provide a safer, more comfortable and passenger-friendly travel experience.

Mangaluru Central Station Redevelopment Plan

The review also covered redevelopment plans for Mangaluru Central station. The station currently handles more than 28,000 passengers daily and serves approximately 50 trains. Passenger traffic is expected to rise in the future, necessitating capacity augmentation and infrastructure enhancement.

To cater to future growth and accommodate additional train operations, the redevelopment plan proposes the construction of two new full-length platforms. The project also includes platform upgradation works, construction of a new 6-metre-wide Foot Over Bridge, improved platform shelters, and installation of additional escalators and lifts to facilitate smooth passenger movement within the station premises.

The redevelopment plan envisions improved passenger amenities, enhanced accessibility, better connectivity, additional operational capacity and modern station infrastructure. These interventions will reduce crowding, improve convenience for senior citizens and Divyangjan passengers, and create a more comfortable, efficient and future-ready station environment while supporting regional connectivity and economic development.

Officials noted that the redevelopment initiatives at Borivali, Ambala and Mangaluru will significantly enhance passenger experience, operational efficiency and infrastructure capacity. The proposals will now be taken forward for further detailed examination and stakeholder consultations before moving to the next stage of planning and implementation, the release stated.

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