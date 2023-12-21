Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Tamil Nadu rains: Rescue ops continue as houses remain flooded, streets waterlogged

    Indian Navy ground and aerial rescue teams have been carrying out flood relief operations in coordination with the local administration in Tamil Nadu districts.
     

    Tamil Nadu rains Rescue ops continue as houses remain flooded streets waterlogged
    First Published Dec 21, 2023, 9:24 AM IST

    Relief and rescue efforts were carried out by the Indian Air Force and the Navy amid intense rain that caused extensive damage in Tamil Nadu. During the rescue, a number of trapped individuals from various regions of south Tamil Nadu were saved. Additionally, on Wednesday, food and relief supplies were given to flood victims in Madurai and Tuticorin by Indian Navy soldiers.

    The office of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Wednesday assured that the Centre was providing all possible assistance to Tamil Nadu in the wake of incessant rains. "The IAF helicopters are carrying out rescue and relief operations in the flood-affected areas of Tamil Nadu. The central government is providing all possible assistance to Tamil Nadu," the Defence Minister's office said in a statement.

    According to an announcement from the state government, the state administration has also been involved in the relief effort. "The relief effort is still underway. Food packets and other relief supplies supplied by the state administration were loaded into an India Coast Guard ALH at early light on December 20, 2023, at the Madurai airport," according to the press release.

    For the following six days, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are under a light rain warning, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday. "Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places in Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area from December 21 to 26, 2023," the press statement stated.

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday reviewed the relief and rehabilitation works carried out in the Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari districts which were affected by rainfall over the last two days.

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2023, 9:41 AM IST
