Kerala: Government hospitals face shortage of health workers as COVID-19 cases surge

The government hospitals are facing a shortage of health workers as COVID-19 cases are increasing in the state. Meanwhile, Kerala has reported fresh 300 cases of Covid-19 in the state and three deaths reported.

Thiruvananthapuram: COVID cases are on the rise in the state, leading to a shortage of health workers in government hospitals. This is causing a major crisis, as there aren't enough doctors and nurses to handle the increasing number of patients. The Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMOA) has highlighted that the imbalance between the available medical staff and the growing number of patients is putting immense pressure on healthcare workers. Overcrowding in hospitals is also making it difficult to provide quality services to patients.

The conversion of primary health centers into family health centers, the introduction of evening outpatient services (OP), and the addition of super specialty services in major hospitals have brought hope to those relying on government healthcare. However, a pressing issue has emerged – a shortage of health workers relative to the growing number of patients and the introduction of new services.

The Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMOA) has consistently highlighted the shortage of staff, including doctors, nurses, and nursing assistants, leading to increased work pressure. This issue becomes more critical with the rising number of people seeking medical attention for COVID-19 cases and other infectious diseases.

Currently, there are 6,164 doctor positions in government hospitals and health centers, excluding medical colleges. Surprisingly, out of the over 80,000 practicing doctors in Kerala, only eight percent work in government hospitals. Despite this, more than half of the population relies on these government facilities. Consequently, in many places, it's challenging to provide sufficient time to each patient or ensure accurate diagnoses due to the limited number of healthcare professionals. The KGMOA emphasizes the urgent need for the government to address this issue seriously.

The situation of nurses is almost different. Although the figure is one nurse per patient in the ICU, many places have one or two nurses to care for all the patients in the ICU. Many of them are forced to do continuous duty in the operation theatre. There is a situation where there is no proper food or even rest for the employees. The problem is compounded by the fact that the Hospital Development Committees have sacked temporary appointees and not made new appointments for months.