Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Government hospitals face shortage of health workers as COVID-19 cases surge

    The government hospitals are facing a shortage of health workers as COVID-19 cases are increasing in the state. Meanwhile, Kerala has reported fresh 300 cases of Covid-19 in the state and three deaths reported.

    Kerala: Government hospitals face shortage of health workers as COVID-19 cases surge rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 21, 2023, 9:08 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: COVID cases are on the rise in the state, leading to a shortage of health workers in government hospitals. This is causing a major crisis, as there aren't enough doctors and nurses to handle the increasing number of patients. The Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMOA) has highlighted that the imbalance between the available medical staff and the growing number of patients is putting immense pressure on healthcare workers. Overcrowding in hospitals is also making it difficult to provide quality services to patients.

    The conversion of primary health centers into family health centers, the introduction of evening outpatient services (OP), and the addition of super specialty services in major hospitals have brought hope to those relying on government healthcare. However, a pressing issue has emerged – a shortage of health workers relative to the growing number of patients and the introduction of new services.

    The Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMOA) has consistently highlighted the shortage of staff, including doctors, nurses, and nursing assistants, leading to increased work pressure. This issue becomes more critical with the rising number of people seeking medical attention for COVID-19 cases and other infectious diseases.

    Currently, there are 6,164 doctor positions in government hospitals and health centers, excluding medical colleges. Surprisingly, out of the over 80,000 practicing doctors in Kerala, only eight percent work in government hospitals. Despite this, more than half of the population relies on these government facilities. Consequently, in many places, it's challenging to provide sufficient time to each patient or ensure accurate diagnoses due to the limited number of healthcare professionals. The KGMOA emphasizes the urgent need for the government to address this issue seriously.

    The situation of nurses is almost different. Although the figure is one nurse per patient in the ICU, many places have one or two nurses to care for all the patients in the ICU. Many of them are forced to do continuous duty in the operation theatre. There is a situation where there is no proper food or even rest for the employees. The problem is compounded by the fact that the Hospital Development Committees have sacked temporary appointees and not made new appointments for months.

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2023, 9:08 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sonia Gandhi Mallikarjun Kharge Manmohan Singh other Opposition leaders get invitations for Ram Temple consecration ceremony gcw

    Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, other Opposition leaders get invitations for Ram Temple consecration ceremony

    Kerala news live 21 December 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala reports 300 fresh COVID-19 cases; 3 deaths confirmed

    Coast Guard to get 6 next-gen Offshore Patrol Vessels worth Rs 1615 crore

    Coast Guard to get 6 next-gen Offshore Patrol Vessels worth Rs 1615 crore

    Indian Navy to host largest-ever multilateral exercise Milan in February 2024

    Indian Navy to host largest-ever multilateral exercise Milan in February 2024

    Viral Video: Outrage after students served boiled dal water, forced to carry LPG cylinders in UP school snt

    Viral Video: Outrage after students served boiled dal water, forced to carry LPG cylinders in UP school

    Recent Stories

    Why is Bengaluru Metro experiencing lack of passenger footfall? vkp

    Why is Bengaluru Metro experiencing lack of passenger footfall?

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Guilt-free nominations announced; Check out list of nominated contestants of the week ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Guilt-free nominations announced; Check out list of nominated contestants of the week

    Sonia Gandhi Mallikarjun Kharge Manmohan Singh other Opposition leaders get invitations for Ram Temple consecration ceremony gcw

    Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, other Opposition leaders get invitations for Ram Temple consecration ceremony

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Mannara Chopra reveals her equation with Munawar Faruqui; Here's what she said ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Mannara Chopra reveals her equation with Munawar Faruqui; Here's what she said

    Kerala news live 21 December 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala reports 300 fresh COVID-19 cases; 3 deaths confirmed

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon