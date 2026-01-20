PM Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Maduranthakam, Tamil Nadu, on Friday, launching the NDA's assembly election campaign. AIADMK's EPS and other alliance leaders will attend. High-level security is in place for the visit.

PM Modi to Address NDA Public Meeting in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a public meeting at Maduranthakam in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu district on Friday (January 23), as the BJP intensifies efforts ahead of the state assembly elections. The public meeting will mark the clarion call for the National Democratic Alliance for the Assembly polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a special address, and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, GK Vasan, John Pandian, and other leaders of alliance parties will also attend the event.

High-Level Security Measures for PM's Visit

This morning, a team from the Special Protection Group (SPG) from Delhi, led by AIG Ami Chand Yadav, conducted an Advanced Security Liaison (ASL) meeting at the old Chennai Airport to review the Prime Minister's security arrangements. Senior officials from the Chennai City Police, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), district revenue administration, Chennai Airport authorities, central and state intelligence agencies, VIP security officials, as well as medical and fire service officials, participated in the meeting.

During the inspection, the Delhi SPG team directly reviewed the area where the Prime Minister's special aircraft will be parked, the location where the helicopter to Madurantakam will be stationed, and which officials will be responsible for security surveillance in those areas. It has also been decided to place the old Chennai Airport area under a complete security cover for four days, from today until Friday.

The security team will also inspect the public meeting venue and the landing site for the Prime Minister's helicopter. As the Prime Minister will be on a short visit to the state, he will travel by special aircraft from Thiruvananthapuram on Friday afternoon, arrive via Chennai, proceed to the Madurantakam public meeting venue, and immediately depart for Delhi via Chennai the same evening after the meeting concludes. It is said there will be no opportunity for VIPs or dignitaries to meet or interact with him at Chennai Airport.

Triangular Contest Looms in Assembly Polls

The NDA led by AIADMK and the BJP in Tamil Nadu will look to defeat the ruling DMK-Congress alliance. The election will feature a triangular contest after actor-turned-politician Vijay has launched his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and is eyeing the top spot. (ANI)