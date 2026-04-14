AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Revanth Reddy, and DK Shivakumar are set to campaign in Tamil Nadu for the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, headed by CM MK Stalin, ahead of the April 23 polls.

Top Leaders to Campaign for DMK Alliance

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu on April 20. He will address election rallies in support of DMK and CM MK Stalin on April 20 and 21, the Aam Aadmi Party said on Tuesday. AAP has not put up any candidate for the Assembly poll race, choosing to support the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) instead.

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Congress Leaders to Bolster Campaign

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Congress In-Charge Girish Chodankar said that Rahul Gandhi, along with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, is expected to take part in the election campaign in Tamil Nadu. Congress is in alliance with the DMK, which leads the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA).

He said that added that an official announcement regarding Rahul Gandhi's visit to Tamil Nadu will be made soon, and that Priyanka Gandhi will also participate in the campaign. He further said that Rahul Gandhi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin are expected to campaign together. "Rahul Gandhi will come and campaign for Tamil Nadu elections, all our leaders will come... All our leaders will start campaigning when the campaigning becomes very aggressive. We have already appointed party cadres and formed special committees in all 234 Assembly constituencies so that we can help all the allied parties' candidates with whatever forces we have in each Assembly constituency, " he added. He reiterated that the announcement regarding Rahul Gandhi's visit will be made within the next two to three days.

Election Landscape and Key Dates

Meanwhile, Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate from Kolathur, MK Stalin, conducted a door-to-door campaign in Vellore. Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with his party TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. (ANI)