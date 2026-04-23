Former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam, who recently shifted from AIADMK to DMK, cast his vote for the Assembly elections. Contesting from the Bodinayakkanur seat, he exercised his franchise with his family in Periyakulam on Thursday.

O Panneerselvam Casts Vote in Periyakulam

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate from Bodinayakkanur Assembly constituency, O Panneerselvam on Thursday cast his vote along with his family members at a polling station in Periyakulam district as voting for the elections is underway.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Panneerselvam, who has long been associated with the AIADMK and is currently contesting as a DMK candidate from Bodinayakanur following a recent political realignment, exercised his franchise at the 7th Day Nursery and Primary School located in South Car Street, Ward No. 23 in Tenkarai, Periyakulam.

Multi-Cornered Contest in Periyakulam

The Periyakulam reserved constituency is witnessing a multi-cornered electoral battle with candidates including Sakthivel from Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Vimala from Naam Tamilar Party, Dr. Kathirkamu from Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam, Sabari Iyngaran from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, Marichamy from Puthiya Tamilagam Party, and Ranjithkumar from Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist). Several Independent candidates, including Abitha, Kumar, Shanmugavel, Selvaraj, Palanichamy, Mohanraj and Vairamuthu, are also in the fray.

Voter Turnout Details

Meanwhile, the voter turnout in Tamil Nadu was recorded at 17.69 per cent at 9 am on Thursday. Tiruppur district recorded the highest turnout with 20.38% voting, while Chennai district registered a turnout of 16.51% and Erode recorded 19.55% turnout.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections Underway

Polling for the Assembly elections began in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal (Phase 1) amid tight security on Thursday. The voting will conclude at 6:00 pm today in both states.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections are being held in a single phase today, while West Bengal will witness two phases of polling in the Assembly elections 2026, with the second phase scheduled to take place on April 29. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. Polling is being held for 234 Assembly constituencies across Tamil Nadu. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. With the DMK banking on its welfare record, the AIADMK-led NDA is fighting for a comeback.