Coimbatore South is a key battleground in the Tamil Nadu polls. DMK has fielded strongman V Senthil Balaji, moving him from Karur, to challenge AIADMK's Amman K Arjunan and wrest the seat from rivals in the crucial Kongu belt region.

In the fiercely contested Tamil Nadu polls, Coimbatore South seat in the Kongu belt of the state holds special significance. The seat has been represented by AIADMK and BJP in the recent past and DMK has fielded former minister V Senthil Balaji from the seat in this election, hoping to wrest it from its rivals. The constituency has several commercial hubs and a diverse electorate.

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DMK's 'Big Bet' on Senthil Balaji

V. Senthil Balaji has moved from Karur to the seat with DMK portraying it as a positive that will influence other seats in Coimbatore. Senthil Balaji's nomination was not without controversy with Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) candidate V Perarivalan raising suspicion over 18 independent candidates "from Karur district" filing nomination papers in Coimbatore South. Senthil Balaji, who was in AIADMK earlier, is now viewed as the DMK's "big bet" for the region.

A Calculated Strategy

DMK spokesperson Saravanan described the move as a calculated strategy by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. He noted that Balaji's "organisational skills and grassroots connectivity" are expected to strengthen the party's presence both in Coimbatore and throughout the wider western region.

Key Contestants and Local Dynamics

Senthil Balaji has won all five elections he has contested so far and is looking for his sixth victory. He defeated AIADMK's MR Vijayabhaskar in Karur. AIADMK has fielded Amman K Arjunan against him in Coimbatore South. Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam's V Senthil Kumar is also in the fray.

Locals said that the support drawn by the TVK candidate will damage the prospects of both DMK and AIADMK candidates. Coimbatore South has a diverse demographic landscape as also a mix of diverse groups including Naidus, Gounders, Jains, Dalits and Thevars. Beyond its political identity, the constituency is a renowned industrial hub, famed for its expertise in foundries, engineering, and automobile spare parts.

AIADMK's Counter-Narrative

K Arjunan feels he has an edge on the seat as Balaji's moving away from Karur will work to AIADMK's advantage. He claimed that Balaji was afraid of fighting from Karur district.

Electoral History of the Constituency

Coimbatore South transitioned from an AIADMK stronghold to a base for the BJP. In the 2021 elections, Vanathi Srinivasan (BJP) secured a narrow victory, defeating Kamal Haasan of the MNM with 53,209 votes (a margin of 1,728). In 2016, where Amman K. Arjunan (AIADMK) won the seat with a margin of 17,419 votes. Vanathi Srinivasan is now the BJP candidate from Coimbatore North. (ANI)