Tamil Nadu: Political groups to protest Amit Shah's Coimbatore visit on February 26 over Hindi imposition

Coimbatore: Various political and Tamil organisations have announced plans to stage a protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Coimbatore on February 26. Shah is set to attend Mahashivratri celebrations at the Isha Foundation Yoga Centre. The protest will target the Union government's stance on imposing the Hindi language in Tamil Nadu, its refusal to release education funds, and the introduction of the controversial three-language policy in the state.

The tussle between the Tamil Nadu state government and the Union government over the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) and its three-language policy has been a point of contention for some time. The DMK-led state government has repeatedly accused the central government of neglecting Tamil Nadu and attempting to impose Hindi on its people. However, the Union government has clarified that it is not trying to impose Hindi on Tamil Nadu and respects the Tamil language.

The protest will also condemn the buildings which have been built in the Isha Foundation Yoga Centre without receiving any environmental clearance since 2006. This fact was accepted by Isha through an affidavit in the Madras High Court and later it urged the Environmental Control Board to take criminal action against Isha Foundation in 2018. Due to all these facts, Amit Shah's participation in the event would set a wrong precedent for others.

The Mahashivratri celebrations will be held at the Isha Foundation Yoga Meditation Centre from 6 pm to 6 am on February 26. Apart from Union Minister Amit Shah, the event will also be attended by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar.

For the first time, Sadhguru will be offering the midnight Mahamantra (Om Namah Shivay) initiation, chanting that can bring ultimate well-being. Sadhguru will also unveil a free meditation app, Miracle of the Mind, featuring a 7-minute guided meditation designed to help individuals establish a simple yet powerful daily practice, a release said.

The night will feature enthralling performances by renowned artists like Ajay-Atul, Muktidan Gadhvi, Paraox, CassMae, Sounds of Isha, Isha Samskriti, and multi-regional artists, keeping audiences captivated throughout the 12-hour celebration.

