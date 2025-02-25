Tamil Nadu: Political groups to protest Amit Shah's Coimbatore visit on February 26 over Hindi imposition

Protests have been planned against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Coimbatore on February 26, where he will attend Mahashivratri celebrations at the Isha Foundation Yoga Centre.

Tamil Nadu: Political groups to protest Amit Shah's Coimbatore visit on February 26 over Hindi imposition anr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 25, 2025, 7:47 AM IST

Coimbatore: Various political and Tamil organisations have announced plans to stage a protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Coimbatore on February 26. Shah is set to attend Mahashivratri celebrations at the Isha Foundation Yoga Centre. The protest will target the Union government's stance on imposing the Hindi language in Tamil Nadu, its refusal to release education funds, and the introduction of the controversial three-language policy in the state.

The tussle between the Tamil Nadu state government and the Union government over the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) and its three-language policy has been a point of contention for some time. The DMK-led state government has repeatedly accused the central government of neglecting Tamil Nadu and attempting to impose Hindi on its people. However, the Union government has clarified that it is not trying to impose Hindi on Tamil Nadu and respects the Tamil language.

The protest will also condemn the buildings which have been built in the Isha Foundation Yoga Centre without receiving any environmental clearance since 2006. This fact was accepted by Isha through an affidavit in the Madras High Court and later it urged the Environmental Control Board to take criminal action against Isha Foundation in 2018. Due to all these facts, Amit Shah's participation in the event would set a wrong precedent for others.

The Mahashivratri celebrations will be held at the Isha Foundation Yoga Meditation Centre from 6 pm to 6 am on February 26. Apart from Union Minister Amit Shah, the event will also be attended by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar.

For the first time, Sadhguru will be offering the midnight Mahamantra (Om Namah Shivay) initiation, chanting that can bring ultimate well-being. Sadhguru will also unveil a free meditation app, Miracle of the Mind, featuring a 7-minute guided meditation designed to help individuals establish a simple yet powerful daily practice, a release said.

The night will feature enthralling performances by renowned artists like Ajay-Atul, Muktidan Gadhvi, Paraox, CassMae, Sounds of Isha, Isha Samskriti, and multi-regional artists, keeping audiences captivated throughout the 12-hour celebration. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru Shocker: Rape survivor assaulted again in hotel under pretext of assistance; cop arrested anr

Bengaluru Shocker: Rape survivor assaulted again in hotel under pretext of assistance; cop arrested

Pune: College student attempts suicide by jumping from metro station in Pimpri Chinchwad, condition critical anr

Pune: College student attempts suicide by jumping from metro station in Pimpri Chinchwad, condition critical

Kerala mass killings: How did financial crisis push accused to commit multiple murders? anr

Kerala mass killings: How did financial crisis push accused to commit multiple murders? Details

Toxic holy dip? Surge in skin infections among Maha Kumbh pilgrims raises alarm over Ganga, Yamuna pollution ddr

Toxic holy dip? Surge in skin infections among Maha Kumbh pilgrims raises alarm over Ganga, Yamuna pollution

Kerala CM Vijayan calls for high-level meeting on Feb 27 to address human-wildlife conflict ddr

Kerala CM Vijayan calls for high-level meeting to address human-wildlife conflict

Recent Stories

RPSC RAS Prelims Result: RPSC RAS scorecard and final answer key released, check direct link to download iwh

RPSC RAS Prelims Result: RPSC RAS scorecard and final answer key released, check direct link to download

Hims & Hers Stock Sinks After-Hours As Weight-Loss Roadmap Gets Clouded — Retail Pounces On The Dip

Hims & Hers Stock Sinks After-Hours As Weight-Loss Roadmap Gets Clouded — Retail Pounces On The Dip

ENG vs AFG, Champions Trophy 2025: Big blow for England as Brydon Carse ruled out with toe injury HRD

ENG vs AFG, Champions Trophy 2025: Big blow for England as Brydon Carse ruled out with toe injury

Bengaluru Shocker: Rape survivor assaulted again in hotel under pretext of assistance; cop arrested anr

Bengaluru Shocker: Rape survivor assaulted again in hotel under pretext of assistance; cop arrested

Maha Shivratri 2025: 4 powerful mantras to overcome the fear of Death ATG

Maha Shivratri 2025: 4 powerful mantras to overcome the fear of Death

Recent Videos

Climate Change Watch | 'Pearl of Kazakhstan' Lake Balkhash Faces Pollution, Climate Threats

Climate Change Watch | 'Pearl of Kazakhstan' Lake Balkhash Faces Pollution, Climate Threats

Video Icon
PM Modi Attends 'JHUMOIR BINANDINI’ Event in Guwahati, Greeted by Enthusiastic Crowd!

PM Modi Attends 'JHUMOIR BINANDINI’ Event in Guwahati, Greeted by Enthusiastic Crowd!

Video Icon
Kailash Kher’s MAHA SHIVRATRI Special Top 10 Songs to Please Lord Shiva!

Kailash Kher’s MAHA SHIVRATRI Special Top 10 Songs to Please Lord Shiva!

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Renting a Car in the UAE? Here's How You Can

Gulf Pulse | Renting a Car in the UAE? Here's How You Can

Video Icon
Urvashi Rautela's AWKWARD Moment with Orry! Unexpected Kiss at India vs. Pakistan Match!

Urvashi Rautela's AWKWARD Moment with Orry! Unexpected Kiss at India vs. Pakistan Match!

Video Icon