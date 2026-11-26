Tamil Nadu has formally dissented against the CWMA's water-sharing decision, alleging Karnataka received more than its due share, causing hardship for Delta farmers during this distress year.

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu government has objected to the Cauvery Water Management Authority's (CWMA) decision on water sharing during the distress year, alleging that Karnataka was allowed to draw more water than its due share, while the state's Cauvery Delta farmers were left to bear the consequences. In a dissent note submitted during the 62nd meeting of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), Tamil Nadu said the decisions of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) and CWMA did not correspond with the Final Award and the Supreme Court judgment or the data collected by the authorities.

"The decision of CWRC and CWMA did not co-relate neither with the Final Award and Judgment nor with the data collected by them and also did not respond when requested the same, but preferred to go in for adhoc decision citing vague ground realities," the dissent note stated. Tamil Nadu further contended that, as per the judgment, the allocated shares of the party states must be reduced on a pro-rata basis during distress years. "Even though the deficit percentage was assessed and the pro-rata share of Tamil Nadu at Billigundulu estimated, that quantity is not directed to be ensured by Karnataka," the note said, adding that the contention was without prejudice to the state's objection to the method used to assess the distress percentage.

The state also argued that the deficit percentage in such years must be calculated on the basis of yield assessment, as specified in the Government of India's Gazette notification dated June 1, 2018. "Since it was not done, upper riparian, Karnataka, is allowed to enjoy more flows than its due share in this distress year, pushing Tamil Nadu’s Cauvery Delta farmers to misery," the dissent note stated. The 62nd meeting of the CWMA was held on Wednesday in hybrid mode at the authority's committee room in New Delhi. The meeting was chaired by Piyush Singh, IAS, who assumed additional charge as Chairman following the retirement of SK Haldar. Piyush Singh took the helm of the CWMA after SK Haldar stepped down upon retirement. Prasanth Vadanare, Secretary to the Tamil Nadu Government, Water Resources Department, along with Subramanian, Chairman, Cauvery Technical Cell, represented the state at the meeting. Vadanare presented a flower bouquet to Piyush Singh to mark his taking charge as Chairman of the authority. The CWMA oversees inter-state water sharing and regulatory arrangements among riparian states in the Cauvery basin.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on November 20 rejected Tamil Nadu’s plea seeking a direction to Karnataka to release additional Cauvery water to compensate for the alleged deficit, with the State citing the impact of water scarcity on farmers and crops. A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Aparesh Kumar Singh dismissed the application, saying, “We have dismissed (the application).”Tamil Nadu government had filed two applications seeking directions for the immediate release of its due share of Cauvery water. (ANI)