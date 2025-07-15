The accused, a repeat offender with a history of violence including murder, boarded the women's compartment illegally. Tamil Nadu Police swiftly apprehended him using CCTV footage.

Chennai: A man from Andhra Pradesh, who sexually assaulted a four-month pregnant woman on a moving train near Vellore in February this year, has been sentenced to life imprisonment till death by a Tamil Nadu court. The woman was also pushed out of the speeding train after she fought off the accused and suffered miscarriage with the fall. According to the Jolarpet railway police, the victim, hailing from Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, was traveling in the ladies' compartment when the accused identified as Hemaraj from K V Kuppam, illegally boarded the women's coach at Jolarpet railway station. Spotting the woman alone, he attempted to molest her.

The woman, however, resisted the assault and ran toward the restroom in a desperate bid to escape. The accused chased her down and pushed her out of the moving train. The chargesheet was registered on on April 24 and the court proceedings were expedited. The court on July 14 found Hemaraj guilty and sentenced him to "Life Imprisonment till death."

Accused Was Hardened Criminal

The victim suffered fractures in both her upper and lower limbs due to the fall. Passersby who witnessed the horrific incident rushed to her aid and swiftly transported her to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Adukkamparai, Vellore. Jolarpet police launched an investigation, reviewing CCTV footage from Katpadi and Jolarpet railway stations. Subsequently, Hemaraj was arrested.

Probe revealed that the accused was a hardened criminal - recently released on bail after being jailed for murdering a woman from Chennai. He also has multiple pending cases against him and was previously booked under the Goondas Act in 2022.