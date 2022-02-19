Tamil Nadu Local Body Elections: ‘Our alliance will win all 21 corporations’, says CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Saturday cast his vote at a polling booth in Teynampet in Chennai, along with his wife Durga Stalin.

After a gap of over 10 years, the Tamil Nadu urban local body polls are being held Saturday in a single phase. The main parties in the fray include the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the BJP and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM).

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Saturday cast his vote at a polling booth in Teynampet in Chennai, along with his wife Durga Stalin. Speaking to the media later, Stalin said, “We are giving good governance not only to those who vote for us but to all. As per our information, our alliance will win all 21 corporations.”

Stalin along with his wife Durga Stalin, just like others waited in the queue on Saturday to cast their vote at a polling booth in Chennai.

A multi-cornered contest is on the cards for the urban local body elections in Tamil Nadu scheduled for February 19 with opposition parties, which were with the AIADMK till a few days ago, set to take on the ruling DMK. The DMK continued to project a picture of unity and managed to retain its allies with the hope of repeating its victory in the Assembly election last year.

The Dravidian major retained the lion’s share of about 165 wards with regard to Chennai Corporation and is eyeing for the indirect election of Mayor with absolute strength on its own while apportioning the remaining 35 seats to its allies - Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Left parties.

Meanwhile, Tamil superstars Rajinikanth and Vijay were among the early voters in the Tamil Nadu urban local body elections. Rajinikanth cast his vote at a polling booth at the Stella Mary's College in Chennai, while Vijay was the first person to visit the Nilangarai polling station in the early hours of the morning to cast his vote in the urban local body elections.