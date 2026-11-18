Tamil Nadu's Fisheries Department has ordered fishermen to avoid the sea as Cyclone Akvan intensifies. The IMD predicts landfall near the Andhra Pradesh-Yanam coast by November 20, triggering pre-emptive evacuations and disaster preparedness.

Tamil Nadu Issues Urgent Alert As Cyclonic Storm Akvan Approaches

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Amid escalating wind speeds and rough sea conditions driven by Cyclonic Storm 'Akvan', the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department has issued an urgent advisory warning fishermen to completely stay out of the sea. Across coastal hubs like Thoothukudi, fishing vessels have been safely anchored at the harbour as authorities brace for severe weather impacts.

According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) latest track map and bulletin issued on November 18 (at 0530 hrs IST), the system over the central parts of the south and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal is intensifying rapidly. The IMD forecasts that Cyclonic Storm Akvan will intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm today, scale up to a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm by tomorrow evening, and subsequently weaken slightly before making landfall. The system is projected to cross the coast between Nellore and Visakhapatnam around noon on November 20, bringing gale-force winds and heavy squalls to the eastern coastline.

Fishermen and maritime operators have been strictly advised to suspend all fishing operations and remain ashore until conditions normalise, as sea states across the path of the cone of uncertainty are expected to range from very high to phenomenal. District administrations along the vulnerable coastal belts are closely monitoring the storm's trajectory and keeping disaster response teams on standby.

In a post on X, IMD, Amravati said that the cyclonic storm was positioned approximately 580 km east of Chennai, 610 km southeast of Machilipatnam, 610 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam, 650 km northeast of Trincomalee, and 730 km south of Gopalpur at 5:30 AM on Wednesday. "Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan over central and west-central BoB at 0530 IST on 18 Nov is 580 km east off- Chennai 650km northeast-Trincomalee 610km southeast-Machilipatnam 610km southsoutheast-Visakhapatnam 730km south-Gopalpur. To cross Andhra Pradesh-Yanam coasts around noon of 20th Nov," IMD stated.

Earlier on Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh's Rayagada district administration in Odisha identified around 55 landslide-prone villages for pre-emptive evacuation and stepped up preparedness ahead of Cyclone Akvan. District Magistrate Ashutosh Kulkarni informed that a district-level meeting was conducted and departments have been instructed to carry out the tasks assigned to them.

He also noted that atleast 55 villages were identified as landslide-prone and pre-emptive evacuation will be conducted as a preventive measure. "Today, we also conducted a district-level preparatory meeting, and all line departments have been instructed to carry out their assigned tasks. There are about 55 villages that we have identified as landslide-prone, and we will conduct a pre-emptive evacuation of those areas as a preventive measure. We also have several other habitations along a river that may face flooding in the event of excessive rainfall," he said.

The District Magistrate further said that the Harabhangi and Badanalla dam projects had started releasing water to lower their reservoir levels and create capacity to manage excess rainfall. "The two dam projects, Harabhangi and Badanalla, have started releasing water to ensure that their reservoirs are emptied to a certain extent. Therefore, we do not expect immediate flooding, and in case there is excessive rainfall, the dams will be able to hold back water for a few hours so that we can carry out evacuations in the lower reaches of the river as well," he added. (ANI)