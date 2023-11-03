Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Tamil Nadu: Income Tax officials conduct searches at minister EV Velu's residence; check details

    The searches commenced at around 6:30 am and primarily targeted Velu's residence in Kilnachipattu village, situated approximately 8 km from Tiruvannamalai town. This area is home to educational institutions, including medical and medical engineering colleges associated with Velu's family members.

    First Published Nov 3, 2023, 11:07 AM IST

    The Income Tax department on Friday (November 3) carried out search operations on properties related to Tamil Nadu Minister EV Velu. The ongoing searches are focused on a financial institution situated in the Gandhipuram area of Karur district. Searches were conducted across various locations in the state, although specific details were not disclosed by sources.

    EV Velu, a prominent leader of the DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) party, currently serves as the Minister for Public Works in the cabinet led by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

    The Income Tax officials conducting the searches were accompanied by CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel for security. News of the search operations prompted a gathering of DMK supporters and Velu's backers at his residence. Expressing their dismay over the actions of the Income Tax Department, they raised slogans against the Union government.

