    Tamil Nadu HORROR! Doctor morphs photos, videos of woman classmate, posts online, threatens her of acid attack

    In a horrifying turn of events, a 28-year-old doctor from Tamil Nadu's Madurai was arrested on Friday for allegedly morphing the photos and videos of his old woman classmate and uploading them on social media platforms.

    First Published Sep 15, 2024, 6:51 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 15, 2024, 6:51 PM IST

    In a horrifying turn of events, a 28-year-old doctor from Tamil Nadu's Madurai was arrested on Friday for allegedly morphing the photos and videos of his old woman classmate and uploading them on social media platforms. According to a report by Times of India (TOI), the accused identified as R. Satish Kumar, a physician at a private hospital in Madurai, is accused of manipulating images and videos of a woman he knew from their shared MBBS days at a government medical college in Cuddalore.

    The accused doctor, who had initially lured the woman with promises of marriage, engaged in a series of audio and video calls during their time together. He recorded these interactions, subsequently distorting and sharing them across social media platforms seven months ago.

    The woman, upon discovering the incriminating posts, urgently appealed to Kumar to delete the compromised material and cease any further online exposure. Kumar not only ignored her request but also issued grave threats, to kill her by throwing acid on her.

    Scared, the woman filed a formal complaint with the all-women police force in Chidambaram. Authorities acted swiftly, and arrested Kumar under Section 351 (3) of the BNS, and Sections 66 (E) and 67 (A) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

