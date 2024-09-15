Delhi SHOCKER! Woman lured online, raped inside flat in Vasant Kunj on pretext of 'job interview'; 2 arrested

In a horrifying turn of events, a 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man who promised her a job and got her inside a flat for an "interview" in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj.

In a horrifying turn of events, a 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man who promised her a job and called her at a flat for an "interview" in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj. According to a report by Times of India (TOI), the victim told cops that on Sept 5, she came into contact with a woman on social media who asked her if she wanted a job.

The accused woman gave the victim the contact details of a man, claiming he worked at an airline and could help her. She then took the victim's phone number and gave it to that man.

"About half an hour later, the man called up the complainant and asked her what kind of job she was looking for — air hostess, PA, or peon. The complainant told him to find something suitable for her and was asked to come for an interview," a source said, reported TOI.

"She agreed to meet him with all her documents on Sept 9. The accused sent her the address on WhatsApp and picked her up from Delhi Aerocity metro station and took her to Vasant Kunj," the source added.

The accused took the victim to a room on the second floor of a building, saying he would help her fill out the form. Later, he forcibly took her documents and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

They threatened the victim with dire consequences if she reported the incident and was dropped near the metro station.

The victim, however, informed her family members about the incident, and a case was registered against the accused.

DCP (southwest) Rohit Meena said police have arrested the man and his associate-woman.

