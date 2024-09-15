Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi SHOCKER! Woman lured online, raped inside flat in Vasant Kunj on pretext of 'job interview'; 2 arrested

    In a horrifying turn of events, a 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man who promised her a job and got her inside a flat for an "interview" in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj.

    Delhi SHOCKER! Woman lured online, raped inside flat in Vasant Kunj on pretext of 'job interview'; 2 arrested shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 15, 2024, 6:15 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 15, 2024, 6:15 PM IST

    In a horrifying turn of events, a 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man who promised her a job and called her at a flat for an "interview" in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj. According to a report by Times of India (TOI), the victim told cops that on Sept 5, she came into contact with a woman on social media who asked her if she wanted a job.

    The accused woman gave the victim the contact details of a man, claiming he worked at an airline and could help her. She then took the victim's phone number and gave it to that man.

    "About half an hour later, the man called up the complainant and asked her what kind of job she was looking for — air hostess, PA, or peon. The complainant told him to find something suitable for her and was asked to come for an interview," a source said, reported TOI.

    "She agreed to meet him with all her documents on Sept 9. The accused sent her the address on WhatsApp and picked her up from Delhi Aerocity metro station and took her to Vasant Kunj," the source added.

    The accused took the victim to a room on the second floor of a building, saying he would help her fill out the form. Later, he forcibly took her documents and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

    They threatened the victim with dire consequences if she reported the incident and was dropped near the metro station. 

    The victim, however, informed her family members about the incident, and a case was registered against the accused.

    DCP (southwest) Rohit Meena said police have arrested the man and his associate-woman.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nipah virus claims life in Malappuram, confirms Kerala health minister AJR

    Nipah virus claims life in Malappuram, confirms Kerala health minister

    India has given true democracy to the world': CM Yogi at conference honoring spiritual leaders AJR

    'India has given true democracy to the world': CM Yogi at conference honoring spiritual leaders

    Uttar Pradesh govt prepares master trainers for better conduct in hospitals, following CM Yogi's orders AJR

    UP govt prepares master trainers for better conduct in hospitals, following CM Yogi's orders

    Solving every citizen's problem is the government top priority: UP CM Yogi Adityanath anr

    Solving every citizen's problem is the government's top priority: UP CM Yogi Adityanath at Janata Darshan

    Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath blesses children who visited Gorakhnath Temple anr

    Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath blesses children who visited Gorakhnath Temple

    Recent Stories

    4 Reasons why younger men find older women attractive RBA

    4 Reasons why younger men find older women attractive

    Unlucky zodiac signs of September 16, 2024: Challenges for Gemini, Leo, Capricorn, Pisces RBA

    Unlucky zodiac signs of September 16, 2024: Challenges for Gemini, Leo, Capricorn, Pisces

    Photos Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla shows off her cleavage in bikini; check out her 13 pictures RBA

    Photos: Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla shows off her cleavage in bikini; check out her 13 pictures

    Emmy Awards 2024: Where to watch online in India; Know date, time, nominees, other details RTM

    Emmy Awards 2024: Where to watch online in India; Know date, time, nominees, other details

    Nipah virus claims life in Malappuram, confirms Kerala health minister AJR

    Nipah virus claims life in Malappuram, confirms Kerala health minister

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon