Farmers in Tamil Nadu's Perambalur district protested against the TVK government, alleging it failed to deliver on its election promise of a full crop loan waiver. They termed the announced scheme 'inadequate' and 'misleading'.

Farmers Protest Over Loan Waiver Scheme

Tamil Nadu farmers on Friday staged a protest in front of the Perambalur district Collector's office, alleging that the state government had failed to fulfil promises of the crop loan waiver scheme made during the election campaign.

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The protestors, many of whom wore black cloth over their heads and carried black flags, demanded that the Tamil Nadu government review the loan waiver scheme and implement the assurances made to farmers before the Assembly elections. The demonstration was triggered by dissatisfaction over the cooperative crop loan waiver scheme announced by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

Discrepancy in Election Promises

Farmers claimed that the scheme differed significantly from commitments made in the party's election manifesto. According to protesting farmers, Chief Minister Vijay had promised before the elections that crop loans of small and marginal farmers owning less than five acres of land would be waived completely, while larger farmers would receive a 50 per cent waiver on their outstanding loans.

However, farmers alleged that the scheme announced by the government introduced maximum limits and a graded waiver structure, placing a ceiling on eligible loan amounts. Under the new framework, loans exceeding specified limits would reportedly qualify for a waiver of only Rs 5,000, a provision that farmers described as inadequate and misleading.

Demanding a reconsideration of what they termed a "fake announcement," members of various farmers' associations gathered outside the Collectorate and raised slogans against the government. Among the slogans raised during the protest were, "Vijay Annachi, what happened to the election promise?" and "We will continue to fight until the promises are fulfilled." Office-bearers of the Tamil Nadu Farmers Association who participated in the agitation said paddy and sugarcane cultivators, already facing financial stress and recurring losses, said that they were deeply disappointed by the government's decision.

The farmers further argued that the government's reported reliance on Central government guidelines to justify the waiver structure was inconsistent with provisions under state cooperative laws and past Supreme Court judgments.

Protests Spread Across the State

The protest in Perambalur came amid similar demonstrations in other parts of the state. In Vellore, members of the Tamil Nadu Farmers Association boycotted the monthly farmers' grievance redressal meeting held at the District Collectorate and staged a walkout in protest against the loan waiver announcement.

Following the boycott, farmers raised slogans within the Collectorate premises and later rolled on the ground as a symbolic mark of protest, alleging that the government had neglected the interests of small and marginal farmers. The demonstrations drew attention at both Collectorates, with protesting farmers urging Chief Minister Joseph Vijay to immediately announce a full crop loan waiver for small and marginal farmers and a 50 per cent waiver for larger farmers, in line with the promises they say were made during the election campaign.

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