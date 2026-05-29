Abhishek Banerjee to meet families of post-poll victims as TMC alleges continued violence in West Bengal. The party cited vandalism of its office and statues of tribal heroes, calling it an attack on Adivasi pride.

The Trinamool National Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will meet the families of post-poll victims. TMC has alleged that post-election violence had continued "unabated" in West Bengal.

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TMC Alleges Office Vandalism, Threats

In a post on X, the party claimed that on May 16 in Sundarban OD, BJP-backed miscreants vandalised the Trinamool Congress district party office, destroyed CCTV cameras, and damaged hard disks in an attempt to erase evidence. The party further alleged that MLAs were openly threatened against approaching the police, with warnings that their homes would be attacked next. It also said that workers and their families are being terrorised inside their homes through continuous intimidation and threats.

Banerjee Condemns Statue Vandalism

Continuing its allegations on post-poll violence, Banerjee, in a post on X, claimed that in the Banshihari area of Dakshin Dinajpur, the statues of Sidhu and Kanhu Murmu, the legendary heroes of the Santhal Rebellion, were vandalised. Calling the act "shameful and deeply provocative," Banerjee alleged that it was a direct attack on Adivasi pride, history, and the identity of Bengal's tribal communities. He further claimed that those who seek votes in the name of tribal welfare remain silent when icons revered by tribal society are repeatedly disrespected.

Banerjee added that Bengal will not tolerate such violence and insult, and those responsible must be identified and punished. "Shameful and deeply provocative. In the Banshihari area of Dakshin Dinajpur, the statues of Sidhu and Kanhu Murmu, the legendary heroes of the Santhal Rebellion, have been vandalised. This is not mere vandalism. It is a direct attack on Adivasi pride, history and the identity of Bengal's tribal communities. The same people who seek votes in the name of tribal welfare remain silent when the icons revered by tribal society are repeatedly disrespected. Bengal will not tolerate this politics of hatred and insult. Those responsible for this disgraceful act must be identified and punished immediately!" his X post read.

Police Action and Security Update

Meanwhile, Kolkata Director Police Commissioner (DGP) Siddh Nath Gupta informed that around 300 arrests have been made, including 133 in specific cases and more than 1,100 under preventive sections to restore calm. He further said that non-mandated security has been withdrawn and reallocated for law and order duties, while essential Z+ security, as per protocol in the Yellow Book, remains intact. The DGP stated, "With over 300 arrests made, including 133 specific cases and more than 1,100 under preventive sections, the situation has led to calm. It also addresses concerns about the withdrawal of Z+ category security for a Member of Parliament, clarifying that while additional, non-mandated security has been withdrawn and reallocated for law and order, the essential Z+ security as per protocol in the Yellow Book remains intact." (ANI)