Pinarayi Vijayan slammed the Kerala govt's policy address, stating its silence on the Centre's approach led to losing legitimate dues. He also questioned the Blue Economy initiative and objected to the singing of the full Vande Mataram song.

Vijayan criticises silence on Centre's approach

Former Keralam Chief Minister and Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan, on Friday, said that the state government's policy address did not reflect the approach of the Central government towards Keralam and left out several important issues. He said key matters that needed to be highlighted were not mentioned, adding that the government's silence on crucial issues had resulted in the state losing out on its legitimate dues and entitlements from the Centre.

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CM Pinarayi Vijayan, "The policy address of the state government did not mention the approach being taken by the Central government towards the state. Important matters that needed to be stated were left unsaid. There are several things that Keralam must demand and secure from the Centre, but the government maintained silence on all such issues. This silence has resulted in the state losing out on matters that are rightfully and legitimately due to Keralam."

He also raised questions over the continuation of the Blue Economy initiative announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that the treasury was handed over with a surplus balance of Rs 5,429 crore. "There was no mention at all regarding the Central government's financial approach towards the state. It has become clear whether the Blue Economy announced by Narendra Modi is going to be continued here. The treasury was handed over with a balance surplus of Rs 5,429 crore," said Vijayan.

Objection to singing full Vande Mataram

He further stated that there was no need to sing Vande Mataram in its entirety and asserted that there were no objections to singing only the first two stanzas. "It had already been made clear earlier that there was no need to sing Vande Mataram in its entirety. There are no other obstacles regarding that issue. In fact, there is no requirement to stand up when only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram are sung," he said.

Vijayan further said that during a recent oath-taking ceremony, the entire song was sung despite objections, after which a stricter stance appeared to have been taken, which he said should be the approach going forward. "Singing the full version of Vande Mataram is part of the RSS agenda. During the oath-taking ceremony, the entire song was rendered, which should not have happened. Following that experience, the government appears to have taken a strict decision. That is the stand that should be adopted," he stated.

Governor delivers maiden policy address

Earlier in the day, Keralam Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar delivered the first policy address of the 16th State Legislative Assembly, marking the maiden policy declaration of the United Democratic Front (UDF) government led by Chief Minister VD Satheesan. The Governor was received at the Assembly by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister VD Satheesan, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sunny Joseph, among others.

In a notable departure from previous political narratives, the Governor's policy address to the 16th State Assembly refrained from making any criticism of the Central government.