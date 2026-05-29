Seven Congress leaders from Kolar, including three MLAs, urged party president Mallikarjun Kharge for three ministerial posts. They demanded berths for MLAs SN Narayanaswamy, KY Nanje Gowda, and Kothur G Manjunath in the new Karnataka government.

Kolar Congress Leaders Demand Ministerial Berths

Seven Congress leaders from Kolar district in Karnataka, including three MLAs and two MLCs, on Friday submitted a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, urging that three ministerial posts should be allocated to leaders from the district. They have demanded a ministerial berth for Bangarpet's MLA SN Narayanaswamy under the Scheduled Caste (Right) category. They have also demanded ministerial positions for Malur's MLA Nanjegowda and Kolar's MLA Manjunath under the General quota.

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The seven leaders include three MLAs, SN Narayanaswamy, KY Nanje Gowda, and Kothur G Manjunath, two MLCs, Naseer Ahmed and Anil Kumar, along with V Adinarayana, who is the defeated Assembly Candidate from Mulbagal in the 2023 Assembly elections and K Chandra Reddy, the Ex-District Congress Committee (DCC) President for the Kolar district.

Leadership Transition and Cabinet Speculation in Karnataka

The demand from the Kolar district leaders comes amidst a significant leadership transition in Karnataka. A day earlier, Siddaramaiah resigned from his CM post, and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar is likely to take over the role.

Earlier today, Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot accepted Siddaramaiah's resignation and dissolved the Council of Ministers headed by him with immediate effect. However, the notification stated that Siddaramaiah will continue to function as Chief Minister until alternative arrangements are made.

Speculations about the new cabinet have also intensified after the nameplate outside senior Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi's office was reportedly covered with paper, and no Karnataka government insignia was found on his official vehicle. Jarkiholi, who served as a minister in the Siddaramaiah-led cabinet.

The development has fuelled speculation that Jarkiholi may either be appointed as one of the four Deputy Chief Ministers in the new government or be assigned the post of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president.

DK Shivakumar Praises Outgoing CM

The Deputy Chief Minister on Friday said he remembered the outgoing CM's journey being of "resilience, perseverance, commitment to social justice."

In a post on X, Shivakumar praised outgoing CM Siddaramaiah's political journey and leadership, while saying that "God does not give boons or curses. He only gives opportunities. What truly matters is what we make of those opportunities."

"God does not give boons or curses. He only gives opportunities. What truly matters is what we make of those opportunities. Shri Siddaramaiah avaru's life is one of the finest reflections of this thought. From a humble village in Mysuru to leading Karnataka as Chief Minister, his journey stands as a testament to resilience, perseverance, and an unwavering commitment to social justice," Shivakumar wrote on X. (ANI)