AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami extended grief over the Virudhunagar firecracker blast that killed 23 people. He blamed the DMK government for the incident, stating such accidents have become a recurring saga under the M K Stalin regime.

EPS Blames DMK Government For Tragedy

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday extended grief over the fatal accident at a firecracker manufacturing unit in the Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu that claimed atleast 23 lives. EPS blamed the DMK government for the incident.

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"The news of more than 15 people losing their lives in a firecracker factory explosion at Kattanapatti near Virudhunagar delivers profound shock and grief. I extend my deepest condolences and sorrow to the families of those who have passed away. In the past five years under the DMK regime, firecracker factory accidents and loss of lives have become a recurring saga. Despite my consistently pointing this out, the DMK government under M K Stalin has taken no steps whatsoever to ensure the safety of firecracker factories. Instead, they merely conducted a photo-op in a shiny room under the guise of a firecracker factory," he said.

He assured that if AIADMK is voted to power, all necessary steps will be taken to prevent such incidents in future. "We will take appropriate actions to enforce safety protocols in firecracker factories," he said.

BJP Extends Condolences

Meanwhile, BJP leader K Annamalai also extended his condolences and urged the district administration to provide the highest level of treatment to those injured in the accident. "I urge the district administration to provide the highest level of treatment to those injured in the accident," said Annamalai.

Death Toll Rises To 23

The death toll increased to 23 in a fatal accident at a firecracker manufacturing unit in the Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu, officials confirmed on Sunday. District Collector NO Sukhaputra said that a second blast during rescue operations injured 13 personnel, adding that of the 23 dead, 19 bodies have been identified, 16 women and 3 men. Six injured victims remain in the ICU. (ANI)