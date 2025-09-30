The families of the deceased will receive Rs 2 lakh each, while those injured will be given Rs 50,000. The injured were hospitalized, and authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fatal accident.

New Delhi [India]: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed condolences over the death of nine workers following the collapse of a steel arch at the Ennore Thermal Power construction site in Tamil Nadu. The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office wrote, "Saddened by the mishap due to the collapse of a building in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families in this difficult hour. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."

<br><strong>Workers Hail From Assam, Nearby Areas</strong></h2><p>Earlier today, a devastating accident occurred at the Ennore Thermal Power construction site in Tamil Nadu, where a steel arch collapsed, resulting in the deaths of nine workers. <br>According to Dr J Radhakrishnan, Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), these workers were from Assam and the surrounding areas. The BHEL official has arrived at the spot. "There was an unfortunate incident at the Ennore Thermal Power construction site where a steel arch fell and nine people died. These people were from Assam and the surrounding areas. One person is injured. BHEL officials are present at the spot," Radhakrishnan told reporters. The preliminary reports indicate that one worker suffered serious injuries. The injured individuals were taken to Stanley Government Hospital in North Chennai.<br> <br>According to police officials, the exact cause of the accident is still under investigation, and authorities are conducting a further probe into the matter. "More than 10 others were seriously hurt in the collapse incident. The victims have been rushed to Stanley Government Hospital in North Chennai. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined. Rescue operations are ongoing, and authorities have launched an investigation into the incident," said Avadi Police Commissionerate.</p><p><i>(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)</i></p>