In Tamil Nadu's recent elections, women's voter participation at 85.76% surpassed men's at 83.57%. The trend was stark in Ramanathapuram district, where female voter turnout was a significant 11.31% higher than that of their male counterparts.

In the recently concluded elections in Tamil Nadu, women outpaced men in voter participation, with 85.76 per cent of women casting their ballots compared to 83.57 per cent of men, reflecting a notable trend in electoral engagement across the state.

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Ramanathapuram District Sees Major Female Turnout

The pattern was particularly pronounced in Ramanathapuram district, where women voted 11.31 per cent more than their male counterparts.

Paramakudi Constituency

In the Paramakudi constituency in Ramanathapuram district, there are a total of 2,34,608 voters, including 1,16,282 male voters, 1,18,308 female voters, and 18 third gender voters. Out of these, 1,86,732 voters exercised their franchise, including 85,963 male voters, 1,00,757 female voters and 12 third gender voters. The total voting percentage stood at 79.59. Among them, 85.16 per cent of female voters turned out, while the male voter turnout was 73.93 per cent.

Thiruvadana Constituency

In the Thiruvadana constituency, there were 1,40,937 male voters, 1,42,904 female voters and 23 third gender voters, for a total of 2,83,864 voters. Out of this, 98,598 male voters, 1,19,547 female voters, and 10 third gender voters, for a total of 2,18,155 voters, voted. The voting percentage was 76.85. Out of this, the highest number of female voters was 83.66 per cent, while the highest number of male voters was 69.96 percent.

Ramanathapuram Constituency

There are 1,53,430 male voters, 1,58,860 female voters and 13 third gender voters in Ramanathapuram constituency, totalling 3,12,303 voters. Out of this, 1,06,624 male voters, 1,28,474 female voters and 5 third gender voters, totalling 2,35,103 voters, voted. The total voting percentage is 75.28. Out of this, a maximum of 80.87 per cent of female voters and 69.49 per cent of male voters voted.

Mudukulathur Constituency

Similarly, in Mudukulathur constituency, there are 1,48,876 male voters, 1,50,080 female voters and 2 third gender voters, taking the total to 2,98,958 voters. A total of 2,28,309 voters, including 1,06,923 male voters, 1,21,385 female voters and one-third gender voter, exercised their franchise. The voting percentage stood at 76.37. Female voter turnout was recorded at 80.88 per cent, while male turnout was 71.82 per cent.

Overall District Voting Figures

Across the four constituencies in Ramanathapuram district, there were a total of 11,29,733 voters, including 5,59,525 male voters, 5,70,152 female voters and 56 third gender voters. Of these, 3,98,108 male voters, 4,70,163 female voters and 28 third gender voters, totalling 8,68,299 voters, cast their votes. The overall voting percentage in the district stood at 76.86, with female voter turnout at 82.46 per cent and male turnout at 71.15 per cent. Women thus voted 11.31 per cent more than men in the district, indicating a significant rise in female electoral participation. (ANI)