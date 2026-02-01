A van carrying devotees overturned on the Tiruchy-Chidambaram National Highway in Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur district. The incident, near Poiyyur village, reportedly happened due to a tyre burst. Police have launched an investigation.
Devotees returning after visiting the Samayapuram Mariamman Temple met with an accident when their van overturned on the Tiruchy-Chidambaram National Highway in Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur district, officials said. The incident took place near Poiyyur village.
Police Launch Investigation
Upon receiving information, Keezhapazhuvur police rushed to the spot, registered a case, and launched an investigation into the incident.
Tyre Burst Cited as Cause
While travelling on the Tiruchy-Chidambaram National Highway, the van reportedly lost control after a sudden tyre burst and overturned, resulting in a serious accident.
Further details awaited. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)