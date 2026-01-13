A sexual assault case in Tamil Nadu, allegedly spanning over 4 years, has led to the arrest of three accused. The incident sparked a political row after BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan accused DMK govt of shielding the accused and failing on law and order

A disturbing case of alleged sexual assault has come to light in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli (Trichy) district, sending shockwaves across the state. According to police sources, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly subjected to sexual abuse over a period of more than four years. The matter surfaced recently, following which the Srirangam police registered a case and began an investigation.

Police officials have confirmed that three accused have been arrested so far in connection with the case. The investigation is still underway, and officials have said that further action will be taken based on evidence and statements collected during the probe.

Police action and investigation underway

Sources in the Srirangam police said the case is being treated with seriousness due to the long duration of the alleged abuse. Statements are being recorded and relevant medical and legal procedures are being followed. The police have not yet confirmed the total number of accused involved, stating that the investigation is at a sensitive stage.

Officials have also said that they are examining whether there was any delay in reporting the crime and whether any individual or institution failed to act despite having prior knowledge of the alleged abuse.

BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan attacks DMK government

The case has triggered a sharp political reaction. BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan strongly criticised the ruling DMK government over the incident. Referring to media reports, she alleged that a 14-year-old girl was repeatedly gang-raped by as many as 15 individuals.

Srinivasan further claimed that the girl later gave birth to a child as a result of the alleged sexual abuse. She described the incident as 'deeply shocking and horrifying' and said it exposed serious failures in governance and law enforcement in Tamil Nadu.

Allegations of political shielding

In a post on social media platform X, the BJP leader accused the DMK government of shielding the accused for years. She alleged that despite the gravity of the crime, those responsible were protected because of political connections.

Srinivasan claimed that one of the accused named in media reports was a local DMK functionary. She said the incident symbolised what she described as an 'administrative failure and moral collapse' under the current government.

Law and order concerns raised

Linking the case to wider law and order issues, Srinivasan alleged that Tamil Nadu was witnessing a breakdown in public safety. She claimed that schoolchildren were being exposed to drugs and that girls were increasingly becoming victims of sexual crimes.

She also questioned Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s repeated portrayal of himself as a guardian figure for children. Srinivasan asked whether such incidents reflected the government’s promise to keep women and children safe.

Strongly worded social media post

In her post, Srinivasan used strong language to criticise the DMK government, accusing it of failing Tamil women. She alleged that predators were being protected within the ruling party and said the government should be ashamed of celebrating women-centric events while such crimes continued.

She concluded by stating that the people of Tamil Nadu would not forget or forgive what she described as a women-hostile regime.