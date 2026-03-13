Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi slammed the state government's decision to remove former President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed's name from Barpeta Medical College, terming it a 'grave insult' and an attempt at communal politics for vote-bank interests.

Congress Slams 'Grave Insult'

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi strongly opposed the Assam government's decision to remove the name of eminent freedom fighter and former President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed from Barpeta Medical College, calling it a "grave insult". "We strongly oppose and express deep concern over the Assam government's decision to remove the name of eminent freedom fighter and the first Assamese former President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed from Barpeta Medical College. This decision is a grave insult," Gogoi posted on X on Thursday.

Gogoi said Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed was a distinguished and respected leader and was the first Assamese to serve the nation as the fifth President of India. "Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed was a distinguished and respected leader. He was the first Assamese to serve the nation as the fifth President of India. What could be the justification for removing his name from Barpeta Medical College, which was named in honour of such a respected son of Assam?" he said.

Questioning Government's Motive

He questioned if this was yet another attempt by the Assam Chief Minister to create religious polarisation for vote-bank. "Or is this yet another attempt by the Chief Minister to pursue communal politics and create religious polarisation for vote-bank interests by removing the name of the late former President?" Gogoi said.

He said this attempt by the Assam government to erase the name of a great Assamese personality like Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed was extremely unfortunate and a disrespect to the former President and the distinguished freedom fighter. "Such a decision by the Chief Minister and the government not only disrespects a former President but also shows utter disregard for a distinguished freedom fighter, the fifth President of India, and a proud Assamese figure whose remarkable service to the nation remains a significant part of our history," he said.

Urging Reconsideration

The Congress leader further urged the Assam Government to reconsider the decision and respect Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed's legacy by not renaming the Barpeta Medical College. "We urge the Assam government to reconsider this decision and ensure that the name of Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed remains associated with Barpeta Medical College. Respecting the history of Assam, its pride, and the contribution, responsibility and duty of every citizen of the state," Gogoi added.

CM Takes Responsibility

Meanwhile, responding to the controversy, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the government has consciously changed the name and that he takes full responsibility. "We have consciously changed the name, and I take full responsibility for that. If you go to the people of Barpeta, everybody is happy," Sarma said. (ANI)