A five-member gang allegedly assaulted a 23-year-old man and his female friend for holding hands while walking in Kelambakkam, Tamil Nadu.

In a shocking incident, a five-member gang allegedly assaulted a 23-year-old man and his female friend for holding hands while walking in Kelambakkam, Tamil Nadu. The attack which unfolded on Monday night, also left the man’s parents injured when they rushed to protect their son.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to police, the incident occurred around 10 pm when Vinoth, a resident of Perumal Koil Street, was walking home with his friend. The couple was confronted by five men who objected to them holding hands and demanded they walk separately. When the woman questioned their interference, the situation quickly spiralled out of control.

The gang allegedly turned violent, attacking Vinoth on the spot. The woman alerted his parents Gopi and Selvi who rushed to the scene. The attackers allegedly assaulted them as well.

Vinoth and his father Gopi sustained injuries to their head, hands and legs, while Selvi suffered minor injuries. All three were rushed to a government hospital in Thiruporur for treatment.

Police said the victims later revealed that the gang had threatened them with dire consequences if they were seen together again. Kelambakkam police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.