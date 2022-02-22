  • Facebook
    Tamil Nadu corporation election 2022 results: DMK alliance captures Nagercoil

    The ruling DMK is leading in a string of urban local bodies across Tamil Nadu. In Nagercoil Corporation, the DMK alliance captured 32 wards out of 52.

    Tamil Nadu corporation election 2022 results: DMK leading in Nagercoil; BJP opens account
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Nagercoil, First Published Feb 22, 2022, 1:01 PM IST
    In what comes as no surprise for many, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliance has captured the Nagercoil Corporation in the Tamil Nadu urban local body election 2022. On Tuesday, the counting of votes commenced at 8 am, and initial trends suggested that DMK is ahead in all corporations, sparking jubilation among party workers.

    As per the latest reports, out of 52 wards in Nagercoil corporation, DMK alliance have bagged 32 wards, while BJP and AIADMK have clinched 11 and 7 wards, respectively.

    DMK alliance captures Nagercoil Municipal Corporation

    Total wards: 52
    DMK alliance: 32 (DMK-24, Congress-7, MDMK 1)
    BJP: 11
    AIADMK: 7
    Independent: 2

    Among the victorious includes 21-year-old DMK candidate IS Kowsuki, a BA English literature graduate who clinched Ward No. 17 and BJP's Meena Devi, who bagged Ward No. 9.

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2022, 4:00 PM IST
